Eagles' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

As the Philadelphia Eagles enter their second season under head coach Nick Sirianni, they're looking to take another step toward championship contention. They made the playoffs at 9-8 in 2021, and they're aiming for more in 2022.

It's been an eventful offseason for Philadelphia. It has added impact veterans on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver A.J. Brown, linebacker Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry. And it has brought in some talented, young rookies who could quickly contribute on the field.

Still, not everything is set in stone on the Eagles' depth chart. They're going to have some starting jobs and roster spots up for grabs when players report to training camp later this summer, and they'll have players vying to impress throughout the preseason.

Here's a look at some key position battles that Philadelphia will have heading into the 2022 season.