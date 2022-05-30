Raiders' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders figure to be in the thick of the AFC playoff race this season. They reached the postseason last year and should be even more dangerous after adding players such as All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and star pass-rusher Chandler Jones in the offseason.

However, the path to the playoffs won't be easy. The rest of the AFC West is loaded, with the Denver Broncos adding Russell Wilson, the Los Angeles Chargers bringing in Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson, and the Kansas City Chiefs still among the conference's best.

To emerge from the division with a playoff-worthy record, Las Vegas will need to field a complete team in 2022. While players like Adams, Mack, Derek Carr, Darren Waller and Maxx Crosby have their jobs secured, a few positions remain unsettled heading into training camp.

Below, you'll find a look at three position battles worth following during the rest of organized team activities (OTAs), minicamp and training camp. Who's involved? What's at stake? Let's dig in.