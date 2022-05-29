NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Collin Sexton, Nikola Jokic, Magic's Draft Plans

1 of 3

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't get beyond the play-in tournament, but they have an intriguing young roster that could make postseason noise in the future. The Cavs, reportedly, are hoping to keep one of their young pieces in place this offseason.

Point guard Collin Sexton, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft, will be a restricted free agent this summer. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cavaliers are hoping to retain him but will have to pay heavily to do so long-term.

"The Cavaliers want to retain Collin Sexton," Scotto said on the HoopsHype podcast. "He's going to demand starting guard money, I'm told."

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com agreed on Sexton's price point but noted that Cleveland may not be comfortable paying the 23-year-old's asking price.

"My sources tell me at the end of the Sexton negotiations, the two sides were kicking around Bogdan Bogdanovic money, so around $18 million annually," Fedor told Scotto. "I get the sense that the Cavs are more comfortable in the range of $15-18 million (annually). I think Collin is looking more in the range of $18-22 million (annually)."

If Sexton and the Cavs can't come to an agreement, a sign-and-trade could be the result. One executive told Scotto that Cleveland could use Sexton as trade bait.

"I think Cleveland will extend a qualifying offer to Sexton and look to match an offer. I don't see him receiving an offer, but I think Cleveland will use Sexton as a trade asset," the executive told Scotto.

If the Cavaliers can get a reasonable return for Sexton, a trade would make sense. He was solid this past season—averaging 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists—but he may not be worth his asking price to a Cleveland team with other young players like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, who will eventually need to be paid too.