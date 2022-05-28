NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on Zach LaVine, Nikola Jokic and More

1 of 3

Glenn James/Getty Images

No team leaned heavier on one player this postseason than the Dallas Mavericks did on Luka Doncic. The 23-year-old shouldered a usage rate of 39.6 percent, more than two points higher than the next closest player (Giannis Antetokounmpo, 37.3, per NBA.com).

Doncic's wizardry, paired with timely combinations from his supporting cast, contributed to Dallas' first playoff series win since 2011—and its second. Once the Mavericks reached the Western Conference finals, though, they ran out of fuel and fell to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

As Dallas attempts to aim even higher, NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Mavericks are seeking out a second star to pair with Doncic. While Rudy Gobert has often been mentioned as a possible target, Stein characterized the interest in the three-time Defensive Player of the Year as overstated. Zach LaVine, Stein reported, intrigues the front office.

The Mavericks saw some success pairing Doncic with scorers and shot-creators in Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie. Plugging in LaVine would give Dallas a turbo-boosted version of that look. His numbers backtracked a tiny bit this season, and he still went for 24.4 points per game. The last Maverick not named Luka Doncic to average that many points was Dirk Nowitzki.