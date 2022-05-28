Double or Nothing Build Ends on High Note, WWE Booking Woes, More Friday Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE

For the past several weeks, AEW Rampage has moved to various times due to NBA games airing on TNT, and this week was no exception with the show starting at 6:30 PM EST.

Unlike Rampage, SmackDown aired at its usual time like clockwork, so we had a 30-minute break instead of three straight hours of wrestling.

Rampage set the tone for Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view by recapping or addressing most of the big storylines while officially adding two matches to the card.

Ruby Soho advanced to the finals in the Women's Owen Hart Tournament against Britt Baker, and a mixed trios match was booked with Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian taking on Paige Van Zant, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Darby Allin also challenged Kyle O'Reilly to a match at the pay-per-view.

Over on the blue brand, The Usos proved they can control the crowd as well as any top act in WWE, Raquel Rodriguez teamed up with Ronda Rousey to take on Natalya and Shayna Baszler, Shanky got swanky, and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reminded us all why they are two of the best WWE has.