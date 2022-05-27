WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27May 27, 2022
Two weeks ago, SmackDown women's champion Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez tore the house down with a super competitive match that saw The Baddest Woman on the Planet narrowly escape with her title reign intact.
Friday night, they ran it back, this time in a Championship Contender's match aimed at setting Rodriguez up for another run at the gold.
Did the second-generation star pull off the upset and earn herself one more shot at Rousey's title, or did the champion destroy Rodriguez's threat to her status as the queen of the mountain on Friday nights?
Find out with this recap of the May 27 Fox broadcast.
Lineup
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and a mystery partner vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch
- Championship Contenders Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez
- The KO Show with Kevin Owens
The Usos Kicked Off SmackDown
- Jey thanked Reigns for allowing them to beat RK-Bro last week, "all on our own." It was a great heel line that completely ignored what actually happened.
- "For 12 years, y'all literally watched us grow up in front of you," Jey said, waxing nostalgic as he celebrated their decade-plus anniversary in WWE.
- Jey thanked the fans before Jimmy heeled on them and said they needed none of the support or adulation over the years.
- The pop for Riddle's entrance is indicative of how effective the partnership with Orton has been for The Original Bro.
Unified WWE Tag Team champions The Usos kicked off the show with an in-ring promo. A teased sincere, genuinely emotional promo from Jimmy and Jey concluded with them revealing they meant none of it, heeling on the crowd and telling the fans in Little Rock, Arkansas that they never needed them.
Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted, revealed a tag team partner in Riddle, and the two babyfaces made their way to the ring. The teased title match never happened and the segment just...ended.
The promo work by Jey was phenomenal and a reminder to the WWE Universe that he was an incredibly effective babyface during his feud with cousin Roman Reigns back in 2020. He had the fans genuinely believing everything he said before Jimmy expertly yanked the carpet out from under them.
Why Nakamura and Riddle would head to the ring, presumably for a match, before the segment awkwardly ended is a question only WWE's production team can explain but that babyface tandem of NXT exports will make for hugely over challengers to the titles and the match should be damn good.
Grade
B-
Top Moments