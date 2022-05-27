WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Two weeks ago, SmackDown women's champion Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez tore the house down with a super competitive match that saw The Baddest Woman on the Planet narrowly escape with her title reign intact.

Friday night, they ran it back, this time in a Championship Contender's match aimed at setting Rodriguez up for another run at the gold.

Did the second-generation star pull off the upset and earn herself one more shot at Rousey's title, or did the champion destroy Rodriguez's threat to her status as the queen of the mountain on Friday nights?

Find out with this recap of the May 27 Fox broadcast.