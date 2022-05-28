The 6 Highest-Grossing Sports Movies of All Time

0 of 6

David Bergman/Getty Images

Sports fans have dozens of beloved movies, but only a small collection of them double as true box-office hits.

Jerry Maguire and Rocky IV kick off the all-time leaderboard of money-making sports films. Higher up the list is The Blind Side, which stars Sandra Bullock and recounts the story of 2009 NFL first-round draft pick Michael Oher.

While the order is based on IMDB's most recent list—filtered to the sports genre—we omitted some films such as the Cars franchise, Turbo and Real Steel to focus on (human) sports as we know them.

The most notable near-miss is Space Jam, which is ranked 14th overall and $43 million behind Jerry Maguire.