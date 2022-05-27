AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 27

0 of 1

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of the final episode of AEW Rampage before Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The show had a special early start time of 6:30 PM EST.

The last semifinal match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament took place this week when Ruby Soho battled Kris Statlander to see who would get to face Britt Baker in the finals this weekend.

We also saw Bryan Danielson take on Matt Sydal, and The Young Bucks were in action as they prepare to face The Hardys at the PPV.

Let's take a look at everything that happened during Friday's show.