Predicting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 may not be the biggest show for the company, but it has a chance to be memorable with some key moves.

The rosters of both Raw and SmackDown remain in flux with characters who are too popular to be heels or do not have enough support to be babyfaces.

Some names on Sunday's card who could use a change include Kevin Owens, Ezekiel, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Asuka and more.

There are many reasons these stars could make a change, but these are the most likely heel and face turns that could come from the pay-per-view.