Predicting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Predicting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022June 2, 2022
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 may not be the biggest show for the company, but it has a chance to be memorable with some key moves.
The rosters of both Raw and SmackDown remain in flux with characters who are too popular to be heels or do not have enough support to be babyfaces.
Some names on Sunday's card who could use a change include Kevin Owens, Ezekiel, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Asuka and more.
There are many reasons these stars could make a change, but these are the most likely heel and face turns that could come from the pay-per-view.
Face: Kevin Owens/Heel: Ezekiel
Kevin Owens and Ezekiel have told a funny story together approaching Hell in a Cell, but something feels off. In particular, KO seems far too popular while Ezekiel is a fairly bland babyface.
Owens is so charismatic that it makes little sense to keep him away from the love of the crowd. At many times, he has looked ready to become a good guy, and the time is right again.
Whatever the end game is for Elias' younger brother, he is not going to get much support as a generic WWE fan. He will need to bring out some new character facets to work beyond his rivalry with KO.
Neither needs to turn at the moment, but both are set for a change that would come with a major reveal. Who is Ezekiel? Who is Elias? The way WWE decides to answer these questions will change everything.
Owens deserves another chance to become a fan favorite. He will thrive as a babyface, especially if he paired back up with old friend Sami Zayn.
Face: Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is in a similar position to Kevin Owens: He is just too entertaining not to love.
However, his current story with The Usos is ridiculous, showing how desperate he is for respect.
When The Bloodline inevitably turns on The Master Strategist, it needs to mean something. He cannot just be embarrassed. It would be the ideal time to turn him face with more fan support behind him than ever before.
While The Usos and/or Zayn are not booked for Hell in a Cell yet, it is likely the tag team champions will defend the gold against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura. If Zayn gets in the way even for a moment, it could cause his honorary status in The Bloodline to be revoked.
Zayn and KO could find themselves working together again when everyone else turns on them. This could also be a great chance to put The Master Strategist against Roman Reigns, who needs fresh challengers.
The stories on SmackDown make far more sense if Zayn is a face for the long term. He does not even need to change anything as he is such a lovable cheater in the ring.
Heel: AJ Styles, Finn Balor or Liv Morgan
The Judgment Day needs one more member. The group doesn't quite feel like a stable without a fourth figure. Many options have been presented, but the story that makes the most sense would be for Edge to turn one of his rivals.
The most obvious answer is Finn Balor. The Prince is better as a heel than a face, and he has looked lost on Raw as a babyface. However, he is not the only option.
The Rated-R Superstar has offered a spot to AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has been tormented by The Judgment Day with little recourse, and something like that can cause a man to snap.
The most intriguing addition to the heel faction would be Liv Morgan. While she is popular, she has struggled for success. She has no gold to her name unlike her tag team partners. Her feud with Rhea Ripley has been personal, but Edge has an easy story to sell her on raising her station.
No matter who turns, it is highly unlikely The Judgment Day will leave Hell in a Cell victorious without adding a fourth member. The group will truly begin to rise after that.
Heel: Asuka
Asuka is the perfect heel. She is lethal to anyone in her way while being completely unafraid to take short cuts to success. Her career has been a constant back-and-forth from heel to face and back again.
While she came back a hero, she is not as interesting a foil for Bianca Belair as a babyface. The EST of WWE cannot just fight Becky Lynch forever, and The Empress of Tomorrow is right there to sell a new long-term feud.
Belair had a long run as SmackDown women's champion previously, and it's likely she will win gold many times to come. She does not have to remain champion to stay relevant.
If Asuka were to cheat and steal the gold from The EST, it would be a major feud starter. The Empress and Belair would be able to fight all the way to SummerSlam.
The only thing holding this back is the continued rivalry of Asuka and Lynch, but since WWE needs new women's tag team champions, perhaps a turn could set up The Empress and Big Time Becks to create a dominant duo in WWE.