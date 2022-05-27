The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Match Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Match CardMay 27, 2022
- Adam Page vs. CM Punk (AEW World Championship)
- Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb (AEW Women's World Championship)
- Jurassic Express vs. Limitless Swerve vs. Team Taz (AEW World Tag Team Championships)
- Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay (TBS Championship)
- Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander (Finals for Women's Owen Hart Tournament)
- Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe (Finals for Men's Owen Hart Tournament)
- MJF vs. Wardlow
- Jericho Appreciations Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston
- The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
- The House of Black vs. Death Triangle
- Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling (Buy-in)
The fourth annual All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing pay-per-view airs on Sunday from Las Vegas, and the card is stacked heading into Sin City. Here is the full rundown as of Friday morning.
Donald Wood
Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb
The outcome to this match might seem obvious ahead of time. What should AEW do to make it feel more unpredictable in the moment?
In AEW, long-term storytelling and extended reigns are the norms, but sometimes that leads to predictable match outcomes. With that said, Deeb and Rosa will use their stellar in-ring ability to get the fans invested in a possible title change. Deeb looked strong in her victories over Hikaru Shida, while Rosa is still riding the momentum of her title win. These two talented performers will have the audience eating out of their hands through a series of near-falls, raw athleticism and high risk, even if the fans already know the outcome.
The Hardys vs. Young Bucks
This is one of those situations where the hype may exceed the final result. What do the Hardys and Bucks need to do to make sure this match lives up to expectations?
The Young Bucks and The Hardys have fought before in Ring of Honor, so the teams have a familiarity that should help them attempt to meet the high expectations of fans. While Matt and Jeff are a bit older now, the four competitors understand what it takes to get the fans excited. With the perfect combination of experience and desire to thrill the audience, the two teams should have no problem getting the crowd excited through storytelling and high-risk moves.
Anthony Mango
Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb
Who do you think will be the woman to eventually take the title from Rosa if it's not Deeb? Why them?
Assuming Rosa gets past Deeb, the main threat would be Jade Cargill. The only reason she's not the champion already is that she has the secondary title while she's still learning the ropes. As she progresses, AEW will be more comfortable with her as the top woman on the brand. Cargill might even pull a Goldberg, who won the world title while holding the United States Championship. We could see Cargill capture the women's world title and never be beaten for the TBS Championship, only vacating it after dethroning Rosa.
Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling
Lay out how you would book this match from start to finish to get the most out of it.
Danhausen and his partnership with Hook does not speak to me as a fan, so for my personal tastes, this wouldn't even be on the card to begin with. But for those who are entertained by this gimmick, the best way to play into it would be for Hook and Nese to wrestle the majority of the match, Nese gets heat by beating up Danhausen, and there's a moment of Sterling and Danhausen being silly, and it ends with Hook forcing Sterling to tap out.
Erik Beaston
Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb
From a purely personal perspective, who do you want to see leave with the title and why?
Personally, Deeb. Her career renaissance has been something special to watch, especially following the series of badass matches she wrestled against Shida. The fact that AEW is much better at presenting heel champions than babyfaces, especially after a lengthy chase, makes the desire to see Deeb end Rosa's thus-far-disappointing reign that much more intense.
House of Black vs. Death Triangle
How do you feel AEW has done with pushing House of Black so far?
The push of House of Black has been abysmal to this point. There have not been a ton of misses from AEW's creative over its first three years. Managing to bring Malakai Black in, put him over Cody Rhodes twice and allow him to craft this intriguing and mysterious character, only to de-emphasize him and book his faction of badasses against Fuego del Sol is one of the bigger ones.
So inconsistent has the push and storytelling been with Black, Brodie King and Buddy Matthews that it would not at all be surprising to see them lose to Death Triangle Sunday night in Vegas. That would be another massive misstep and a great disservice to the heels.
Graham Matthews
Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay
Is Anna Jay the right choice to take the TBS title from Jade? Why or why not?
Anna Jay has improved immensely since arriving in AEW two years ago, but she's definitely not the right choice to dethrone Cargill as champion, especially after not being involved in anything of note as of late. This could have been a much more exciting match with more build behind it. Jay will give it a good effort before falling short to continue Cargill's dominant reign.
Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole
Which competitor do you think will gain more from winning this tournament?
Joe already has a rivalry set with Jay Lethal and company coming out of Double or Nothing, so Cole definitely has more to gain here. He's still bouncing back from his two losses to Hangman and needs to win something substantial, and this would arguably be better than capturing the AEW TNT Championship at this point.
Hopefully winning the Owen Hart Cup will keep Cole busy long enough before Kenny Omega returns so they can start feuding.
Jeff J
Adam Page vs. CM Punk
Should CM Punk be the guy to take the belt from Hangman?
From a wrestling perspective, no. If you continue to build Page as a legit champion, he would have victories over Omega, Bryan and Punk. An unimpeachable list of legends to add to his resume. From a marketing/business POV, Punk would be the way to go.
AEW invested millions into his return to pro wrestling, and they're banking on his ascension to poach fans from other promotions and bring disillusioned fans back, too. Not to mention making a worthwhile impression to their new TV partners. Punk as champ is best for business. Page as champ is best for wrestling.
JAS vs. BCC, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz
Which group do you see being more memorable in the long run, Jericho Appreciation Society or The Inner Circle?
The Inner Circle because it was Jericho's first faction and created some memorable moments in AEW with the Stampede and supporting Le Champion during his AEW Title run. Inner Circle, if I'm not mistaken, was among the first AEW original factions, too. JAS is a fun caricature of Sports Entertainment, but the Inner Circle will leave the more indelible mark.
Kevin Berge
Adam Page vs. CM Punk
Did AEW miss out on an opportunity by not incorporating more references to Punk being straight-edge and Page drinking a lot at one point, or is it better to just make this about the title?
There are so many stories that can be told in wrestling, and as long the story is good, it's hard to dwell on what could have been. Punk hasn't leaned into his straight-edge lifestyle yet in AEW, so it makes sense it has not come up. If this rivalry is revisited after Punk turns heel, I would love to see AEW tell that story.
Jurassic Express vs. Limitless Swerve vs. Team Taz
AEW's tag team division has a deep roster, but it has lost a bit of steam in recent months. Which one of these teams would be the best choice to reinvigorate the division?
Jurassic Express remains the best-defined tag team of all options. The problem is a lack of clear challengers past these teams. AEW needs to give Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus new challengers that they can tell complete stories with, not just defeat in a good match.
Chris Mueller
Wardlow vs. MJF
What should be AEW's next move with Wardlow after this event?
Once he is done with MJF, Wardlow needs to chase the TNT Championship again. It's not the right time for him to go after the world title, but a solid run with the TNT belt as he bulldozes over the competition will get him ready to be a main event star in the future.
Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander
Since we don't know who will be facing Baker in the finals at the time this article is published, who do you think would make a better opponent for her out of the two choices?
As much as I love the direction Statlander's character is going these days, Soho is the obvious choice here. Not only is she somebody the crowd will truly support over Baker, but she kind of needs a high-profile match like this to gain some momentum heading into the second half of 2022. There is already a built-in rivalry with Baker going back to their title feud, so they can just pick up where they left off.
Predictions
- Page (JJ, KB, DW, AM, CM) vs. Punk (EB, GM)
- Deeb vs. Rosa (JJ, KB, DW, AM, CM, EB, GM)
- Jurassic Express (JJ, KB, AM, EB, CM) vs. Limitless Swerve (DW) vs. Team Taz (GM)
- Cargill vs. Jay (JJ, KB, DW, AM, CM, EB, GM)
- Baker (EB, KB, JJ, CM) vs. Soho or Statlander (AM, GM, DW)
- Cole (JJ, KB, DW, AM, CM, EB, GM) vs. Samoa Joe
- MJF vs. Wardlow (JJ, KB, DW, AM, CM, EB, GM)
- Jericho Appreciation Society (AM, CM) vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Santana, Ortiz and Kingston (JJ, KB, DW, EB, GM)
- The Hardys (AM, GM, JJ, CM)vs. The Young Bucks (DW, EB, KB)
- The House of Black (JJ, DW) vs. Death Triangle (KB, AM, CM, EB, GM)
- Hookhausen (JJ, KB, DW, AM, CM, EB, GM) vs. Nese and Sterling
