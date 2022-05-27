The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Match Card

1 of 8

Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

The outcome to this match might seem obvious ahead of time. What should AEW do to make it feel more unpredictable in the moment?

In AEW, long-term storytelling and extended reigns are the norms, but sometimes that leads to predictable match outcomes. With that said, Deeb and Rosa will use their stellar in-ring ability to get the fans invested in a possible title change. Deeb looked strong in her victories over Hikaru Shida, while Rosa is still riding the momentum of her title win. These two talented performers will have the audience eating out of their hands through a series of near-falls, raw athleticism and high risk, even if the fans already know the outcome.

The Hardys vs. Young Bucks

This is one of those situations where the hype may exceed the final result. What do the Hardys and Bucks need to do to make sure this match lives up to expectations?

The Young Bucks and The Hardys have fought before in Ring of Honor, so the teams have a familiarity that should help them attempt to meet the high expectations of fans. While Matt and Jeff are a bit older now, the four competitors understand what it takes to get the fans excited. With the perfect combination of experience and desire to thrill the audience, the two teams should have no problem getting the crowd excited through storytelling and high-risk moves.