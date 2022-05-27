FCF 2022: Predictions for Johnny Manziel, Terrell Owens in Week 7

0 of 3

Jonathan Bachman/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Fan Controlled Football continues to grow and generate buzz heading into its second-season (Season v2.0) playoffs. A couple of former NFL players—Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel—are among the young league's most notable names. There were recently joined in FCF by three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley.

Gurley has joined FCF as a part-owner of the Beasts, a squad also owned by former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, former WNBA star Renee Montgomery and professional wrestler Miro. He is the latest celebrity to join FCF's cast of celebrity owners—Austin Ekeler, Rachel Lindsay and Steve Aoki are also among the various ownership groups—who add a certain flair not found in other spring leagues.

Just don't expect to see Gurley on the field as a player/owner.

"Being part of ownership groups of different companies, that's what I'm focusing on," Gurley said, per Mike Gavin of NBC Sports. "Spending a lot more time with my family. I ain't worried about no football. I keep it real with you. I'm chilling and enjoying myself."

Fans will see FCF's eight teams on the field this weekend for the final week of the regular season. Here, you'll find everything you need to know, including the latest buzz, scheduling information and predictions.