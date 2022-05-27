FCF 2022: Predictions for Johnny Manziel, Terrell Owens in Week 7May 27, 2022
FCF 2022: Predictions for Johnny Manziel, Terrell Owens in Week 7
Fan Controlled Football continues to grow and generate buzz heading into its second-season (Season v2.0) playoffs. A couple of former NFL players—Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel—are among the young league's most notable names. There were recently joined in FCF by three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley.
Gurley has joined FCF as a part-owner of the Beasts, a squad also owned by former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, former WNBA star Renee Montgomery and professional wrestler Miro. He is the latest celebrity to join FCF's cast of celebrity owners—Austin Ekeler, Rachel Lindsay and Steve Aoki are also among the various ownership groups—who add a certain flair not found in other spring leagues.
Just don't expect to see Gurley on the field as a player/owner.
"Being part of ownership groups of different companies, that's what I'm focusing on," Gurley said, per Mike Gavin of NBC Sports. "Spending a lot more time with my family. I ain't worried about no football. I keep it real with you. I'm chilling and enjoying myself."
Fans will see FCF's eight teams on the field this weekend for the final week of the regular season. Here, you'll find everything you need to know, including the latest buzz, scheduling information and predictions.
Week 6 Scores, Season Schedule and Standings
Week 6 Scores
8Oki 34, Bored Ape FC 22
Shoulda Been Stars 34, Beasts 16
Knights of Degen 66, Kingpins 42
Zappers 44, Glacier Boyz 14
Standings
Bored Ape FC 5-1
Knights of Degen 4-2
Shoulda Been Stars 4-2
8oki 3-3
Glacier Boyz 2-4
Beasts 2-4
Kingpins 2-4
Zappers 2-4
Remaining Schedule
Week 7: Saturday, May 28
Playoffs: Saturday, June 4
Championship: Saturday, June 11
Week 7 Schedule and Live Stream
Saturday, May 28
Bored Ape FC vs. Kingpins, 1 p.m. ET
Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz, 3 p.m. ET
Knights of Degen vs. 8oki, 7 p.m. ET
Zappers vs. Beasts, 9 p.m. ET
Live Stream for All Games: DAZN, NBCLX, Twitch, fuboTV and the FCF app
Latest Buzz and Predictions
Week 6 was a pivotal week in Fan Controlled Football, with the league's hottest team finally suffering defeat.
Bored Ape FC had seemed virtually unbeatable before last Saturday and appeared to be on a collision course for the FCF Championship Game. However, some sneaky strategizing and some late-game heroics from 8oki superback Malcolm Ballard finally put the Bored Apes in the loss column.
8oki intentionally missed a points-after opportunity to unlock FCF's unique "comeback rule." This allowed 8oki to attempt a 10-yard play to retain possession. Ballard scored his second touchdown of the final two minutes—and fifth overall—to set 8oki up with a prime playoff opportunity in Week 7.
If 8oki can knock off the Knights of Degen on Saturday, it will guarantee a better record than the Glacier Boyz, Beasts, Zappers and Kingpins.
The Knights may have some momentum, though, after getting back in the win column against Kingpins. After a wild 66-42 shootout, the Knights reigned victoriously a week after falling in a two-point loss to Bored Ape FC.
The win keeps the Knights of Degen near the top of the standings and marked the first FCF victory for Owens.
Owens didn't catch an official pass against the Kingpins, but he did snag a pair of two-point receptions.
"To be on the side of history, 108 total points...great to be a part of it," Owens said, per Mike Gavin of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Owens was also part of FCF history when he was part of the league's first-ever trade. Interestingly, his former team, the Zappers, has rattled off two straight wins since Owens was dealt.
Manziel and the Zappers aren't pushing for the championship, but they can finish the season strong with a win against Gurley's Beasts. The real drama will be in the 8oki and Knights of Degen matchup.
Expect Bored Ape FC and star quarterback Deondre Francois need to get back on track against the Kingpins. The Shoulda Been Stars and quarterback Slade Jarman, meanwhile, should continue surging against the Glacier Boyz.
The nightcap between the Zappers and Beasts should be a fun way to end the regular season, but the game that preceeds it will be the real main event of Week 7.
Predictions
Bored Ape FC 34, Kingpins 28
Should Been Stars 48, Glacier Boys 33
Knights of Degen 34, 8oki 33
Zappers 28, Beasts 24