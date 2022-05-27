1 Trade for Every 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Pick

0 of 8

Find yourself missing the chaos of not knowing the 2022 NBA draft lottery order? We feel you. But don't fret. Now that the lottery is set, a whole new frenzy of hypotheticals takes center stage: fake trades involving those picks.

Knowing the draft order makes this exercise more meaningful. We have a better understanding of which teams might be willing to move up, move down or consolidate selections into veteran talent.

Unlikely leaps will be made throughout this process, most notably at the top of the draft ladder. No one envisions the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets punting on a top-three pick. The types of proposals made on their behalf will be built accordingly.

Please do not confuse these trade ideas as endorsements. Nor are they meant to be lopsided. This is purely a look at what transactions could look like if every lottery pick was going to be dealt.

(Note: We'll assume all of these deals are completed in the new league year, when the picks will be moved as actual salary, the Stepien Rule doesn't apply to 2022 selections, and teams are working within 2022-23 cap sheets.)