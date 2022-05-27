NBA Rumors: Trade Reports and Rumblings from Around the League

1 of 3

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

It's tempting to treat Collin Sexton as one of this summer's top sign-and-trade candidates. His name has bounced around the trade rumor mill before, and the Cleveland Cavaliers could have some hesitations about putting the ball in his hands if those touches came at the expense of All-Star guard Darius Garland.

Then again, Cleveland sent both Garland and Jarrett Allen to the All-Star Game and saw Evan Mobley take silver in the Rookie of the Year race, and this offense still hurt for consistent scoring. The Cavs sat 25th in points per game and 20th in offensive efficiency, per NBA.com. That might make it impossible for Cleveland to split from Sexton, who has averaged 20 points on 45.8/37.8/82.7 shooting over his career.

The only possible hangup in Sexton's restricted free agency, it seems, is money. (Shocker, right?) The Cavs want his next salary to land in the $15 million to $18 million range, per cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Sexton, meanwhile, seeks an annual salary of $18 million to $22 million.

If Sexton won't lower his asking price, this could drag out for a bit. The Cavs don't think he'll find a $20 million-plus salary on the open market, per Fedor, so they may not have an incentive to up their initial offer. Still, this gap seems close enough to assume it will eventually be resolved.