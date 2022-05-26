Indy 500 2022: Latest Race Odds and Sleeper Contenders

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This Sunday, 33 drivers will race for 200 laps over 500 miles for the chance to taste that sweet cold milk at the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Led by Scott Dixon, who earned his fifth career Indy 500 pole with the fastest four-lap average speed and is the favorite to win outright at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Greatest Spectacle in Racing should be one for the books.

Miles Teller, star of the summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, will serve as honorary starter and wave the green flag to start the race.

From there, Dixon, 2021 IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou and 31 other drivers will once again speed around the Brickyard for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 and give fans of racing's marquee event a show they won't soon forget.

Here's a quick look at the latest 500 odds, followed by three sleepers that bettors should keep an eye for Sunday.