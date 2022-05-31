2022 NHL Playoffs: B/R Staff Conference Finals Predictions

2 of 2

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Lyle Richardson: The 2022 Western Conference Final features two teams that haven't been this far in some time. The Colorado Avalanche were defending Stanley Cup champions when they reached the 2002 Western Conference Final. For the Edmonton Oilers, this is their first appearance since 2006, when their underdog squad made a run to the Stanley Cup Final.

It's the first Conference Finals for Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon. Most of the hype will understandably be upon the clash between McDavid and linemates Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane against MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and their linemate Artturi Lehkonen.

Both clubs also enter this series with inconsistent performances from their starting goaltenders. Colorado's Darcy Kuemper and Edmonton's Mike Smith have given up some questionable goals through the first two rounds. However, they've also come up with key saves when it mattered most.

Ultimately, however, it will come down to depth. In that regard, the Avalanche have a couple of aces in superstar defenseman Cale Makar and high-scoring second-line center Nazem Kadri that the Oilers cannot match. Those two should tilt the series in the Avs' favor.

Prediction: Avalanche in 6.

Lyle Fitzsimmons: In 2015, when the Oilers plucked McDavid with the first pick in the draft, executives at NHL headquarters surely sat back in comfy chairs and dreamed how long it'd take McDavid and the guy picked at No. 1 two years earlier—MacKinnon—to get their teams back to playoff relevance.

Well, let's just say some dreams take a bit longer to manifest than others.

Though MacKinnon and the Avalanche have been among the league's best for the last few seasons, it's taken more patience for McDavid to get a group around him capable of contending.

But at long last, here we are:

Edmonton and Colorado. Winner plays for the Stanley Cup.

Though they finished well behind Calgary in the Pacific Division, the Oilers dispatched their provincial rivals in such a fashion that they appear to be something more than a Cinderella.

Both McDavid and running mate Draisaitl have torn up the postseason with 26 points each in 12 games. Evander Kane has a league-best 12 goals in the same stretch, and 40-year-old Smith somehow has the third-best save percentage (.927) albeit with some notable mistakes.

Meanwhile, the Avs topped B/R's power rankings for more weeks than any team, won more games than any team still alive and boast a roster with seven of ESPN's top 50 players whose teams reached the playoffs—including three of the top 15 in Makar (2), MacKinnon (3) and Mikko Rantanen (14).

Colorado is favored for good reason. Edmonton's confidence is based on results.

Close your eyes. Flip a coin. And in case of a tie, go with the world's best player.

Prediction: Oilers in 6



Abbey Mastracco: The viewers are the big winners in the matchup between the Avalanche and the Oilers. Hockey is best when its most elite players are on display, and we get four of them in this series with McDavid and Draisaitl going against MacKinnon and Makar.

These are two teams that have had title aspirations for a few years but haven't been able to get over the hump. For a few months of the season, it looked as though Edmonton was in danger of missing the playoffs entirely, with the train careening off the tracks. But the Oilers signed Evander Kane and fired coach Dave Tippett, who was replaced by interim coach Jay Woodcroft, and look where they are now.

A year ago, MacKinnon gave a very sullen press conference after the Avs were ousted in the second round. There will be no sullen speeches this year, at least not yet, as Colorado will take the series to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The key is depth, and the Avs have a whole lot more of it than the Oilers do, especially since Draisaitl has a suspected ankle injury. Nazem Kadri has 10 points in 10 games and netted a hat trick in Game 4 of the second-round series against the St. Louis Blues. His 10 points in 10 games is second to his linemate, Rantanen, who has 11 points.

The Colorado blueline is anchored by Makar and linemate Devon Toews, but trade-deadline acquisition Josh Manson has been been beneficial as well and Bowen Byram, who has struggled with concussions throughout his young NHL career, is having a breakout playoff campaign.

Goaltending is shaky on both ends, but Colorado's Kuemper has the benefit of playing in front of a team that plays more in the offensive zone than the defensive zone.

McDavid might be the best player in the world, but there may not be enough around him to combat one of the deepest teams in the NHL.

Prediction: Avalanche in 6.

Adam Herman: There is no need to overthink this one. The Avalanche vs. the Oilers represents a “best of” series in different ways.

The Colorado Avalanche are, from top to bottom, the best team in the NHL. It's not particularly close, and although they didn't exactly have to run through a gauntlet to get here, their quick disposals of the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues made that much clear. They have the star power, led by MacKinnon—or is it Makar?—and have nearly flawless depth down the lineup. Already with a stacked defense, the Avalanche added a healthy Byram, who has been brilliant in the playoffs, and Kuemper has done his part in goal. There are no holes on this team, and it's arguably the most stacked roster in the Salary Cap era.

And yet that might not be enough against the Edmonton Oilers, who have holes all over the roster but feature McDavid, who has reached levels that are absurd even by his standards. The back-to-back Art Ross Trophy winner is putting up video game numbers, with seven goals and 19 assists through 12 playoff games. He's getting help from the Oilers' other top players, such as Draisaitl, Kane and the blossoming Evan Bouchard on defense, but McDavid has dragged a team that has otherwise struggled, largely in goal, to the Western Conference Final.

For the Avalanche, it's simple: Stop McDavid, and it's an easy series win. But stopping McDavid isn't so simple, especially given his current form. Still, MacKinnon has the speed to keep up, and the Avalanche's depth trumps the Oilers. There's only so much No. 97 can do alone.

Prediction: Avalanche in 5.