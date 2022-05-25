AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 25May 25, 2022
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 25
All Elite Wrestling celebrated its third birthday Wednesday night on TBS with the go-home episode of Dynamite, just four days from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
What went down when CM Punk and world champion Hangman Page came face-to-face? Would Wardlow cash his ticket to the PPV with a win over Shawn Spears inside a steel cage? Which competitors advanced to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament?
Find out now with this recap of the May 25 broadcast.
Match Card
- AEW world champion Hangman Page and CM Punk face-to-face
- Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Roppongi Vice
- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Semifinal: Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O'Reilly
- Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Semifinal: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- Steel Cage Match: Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears (special referee: MJF)
- Three-Way Dance: Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks
Steel Cage Match: Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears (MJF as Guest Referee)
- MJF hit the ring in his Shawn Michaels-special black short-shorts, looking like it was 1999 up in Las Vegas.
- MJF recalled the Revolution PPV, unable to find the key to the handcuffs around Wardlow's wrists, just as The Wardog failed to find the Dynamite Diamond Ring on that night.
- Wardlow broke the handcuffs after MJF spit in his face, raw fury proving greater than any key.
- The look on MJF's face when Wardlow kicked out of the C-4 was brilliant and put over the sense of urgency that hung over the match.
- The unprotected chair shot was ridiculous and something that does not belong in wrestling today. One would have thought AEW would have eliminated them from the equation after the backlash it received from Spear's shot to Cody Rhodes back in 2019.
Wardlow earned his long-awaited match against MJF at Double or Nothing Wednesday night, overcoming blatant bias from the special referee to defeat Shawn Spears.
The crowd in Las Vegas was red-hot for the big man, overwhelmingly into him as he manhandled Spears, broke a pair of handcuffs after his former charge spit in his face, and put The Chairman down with the Powerbomb Symphony.
AEW has done a phenomenal job of building Wardlow into a bona fide star, but a good deal of his success in the role of babyface can be attributed to just how insufferable a heel MJF is. The Salt of the Earth was fantastic here, riling the crowd up via his partiality. When he caught the errant chair shot from Spears, the arena erupted, and with good reason.
The loudmouth, spoiled brat from Long Island got a small taste of the comeuppance that awaits him Sunday night. Wardlow standing tall on top of the cage, looking down at the man who has made his life a living hell for the last four months, was a great visual and a hint of things to come.
Grade
B+
Top Moments