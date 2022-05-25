AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 25

2 of 2

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Wardlow earned his long-awaited match against MJF at Double or Nothing Wednesday night, overcoming blatant bias from the special referee to defeat Shawn Spears.

The crowd in Las Vegas was red-hot for the big man, overwhelmingly into him as he manhandled Spears, broke a pair of handcuffs after his former charge spit in his face, and put The Chairman down with the Powerbomb Symphony.

AEW has done a phenomenal job of building Wardlow into a bona fide star, but a good deal of his success in the role of babyface can be attributed to just how insufferable a heel MJF is. The Salt of the Earth was fantastic here, riling the crowd up via his partiality. When he caught the errant chair shot from Spears, the arena erupted, and with good reason.

The loudmouth, spoiled brat from Long Island got a small taste of the comeuppance that awaits him Sunday night. Wardlow standing tall on top of the cage, looking down at the man who has made his life a living hell for the last four months, was a great visual and a hint of things to come.

Grade

B+

Top Moments