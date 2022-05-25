Top Candidates for NBA's First Conference Finals MVPs

0 of 6

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

For the first time in NBA history, the league will name Conference Finals MVPs.

The new honor, announced earlier this month, includes trophies for both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The former is named after Larry Bird, while Magic Johnson is the namesake for the latter.

The two legends revitalized the league in the 1980s, and this year's Conference Finals are yielding performances worthy of their names.

On each side of the bracket, there are multiple legitimate candidates. To narrow in on three from both the East and West, we'll do a little prognostication. This isn't a breakdown of who'd win if the series ended today. Instead, these are predictions within predictions.

There are up to three games left in the Eastern Conference Finals, which means there's time for Jayson Tatum to strength his case. In the West, the Dallas Mavericks trailing 1-3 means the likelihood of one of their guys winning is dramatically diminished.

With that bit of background in mind, let's peer into the future and discuss the top three contenders for the award from each conference.