The 10 Moments That Have Defined AEW Ahead of Third Anniversary

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa Go Lights Out (Dynamite, March 18, 2021)

AEW's oft-maligned women's division sent the wrestling world a clear message when Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa tore the house down on a special St. Patty's Day Slam edition of Dynamite in a special Lights Out match. With no rules to speak of, they beat the life out of each other, culminating with Rosa driving The Good Doctor through a table at ringside for the win.

An Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Dud (Revolution 2021)

Advertised as an Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch the like of which fans in Japan have watched for decades, the AEW world title bout between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley was less explosive and proved to be a rare misfire (literally and figuratively) for the company.

Kenny Omega and Don Callis Screw Jon Moxley (Dynamite, December 2, 2020)

The inaugural Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite featured one of the most controversial conclusions in AEW history when Omega and Don Callis conspired to screw Moxley out of the world title before absconding with the gold. It was a heel turn for Omega and the first chapter in a banner year for the man who would become known as The Belt Collector.

Chris Jericho and MJF Perform 'Me and My Shadow' (Dynamite, October 21, 2020)

AEW allows its wrestlers to be creative and participate in segments you may not see elsewhere in wrestling. While Le Dinner Debonair may not have been everyone's cup of tea, the visual (and audio) of Chris Jericho and MJF performing Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.'s "Me and My Shadow" is unforgettable and made for one of the most unique viewing experiences in modern wrestling history.

The First Pandemic Broadcast (March 18, 2020)

There was something haunting about watching Cody Rhodes open Dynamite, addressing an empty Daily's Place in Jacksonville as AEW was forced to end live touring, regroup and figure out how to advance in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. A show that was supposed to deliver significant storyline developments still did, with the debuts of Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy.