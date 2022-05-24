NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding 2022 Lottery Teams

1 of 3

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

For many, a top-10 pick serves as the bridge to a brighter tomorrow. Others don't want to wait that long, though, and instead view it as an avenue toward a rapid recovery.

Both the Sacramento Kings, who have the No. 4 pick, and the Portland Trail Blazers, who have No. 7, apparently fall into the latter. Executives and scouts think each pick "could be available in a trade," per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

While one can debate the merits of moving these picks, the sentiment behind the reported willingness to discuss them isn't hard to follow.

Sacramento has been saddled with a record-setting 16-year playoff drought and wants to end it immediately. As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the primary objective for new Kings coach Mike Brown is ending that run.

As for Portland, the Blazers hope to quickly pivot away from their second-half tank job and put playoff-caliber supporting pieces around 31-year-old cornerstone Damian Lillard.