Riddle Primed for Successful Solo Run, Becky Lynch Booking Fail, More Raw Takes

Credit: WWE.com

The hype for Hell in a Cell is mounting, and the May 23 edition of WWE Raw was glad to fuel that fire.

From announcing new matches to embracing the excitement behind key matchups, Monday night sold the June 5 pay-per-view while delivering some solid wrestling.

Riddle announced Randy Orton was dealing with back issues from Feriday's contest against The Usos, which would leave The Original Bro alone in his fight with The Bloodline. He picked up a big win with The Street Profits against Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Becky Lynch pulled out a victory over Asuka to even up their series and book her ticket for Hell in a Cell. Bianca Belair should not need to fight Raw's biggest stars on a lesser WWE show, but the company has hit a panic button following Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkouts last week.

AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan have formed a trio in order to combat The Judgment Day. However, no pairing of this group can get a win, and it seems unlikely they ever will. They need more depth.

Bobby Lashley declared his next fight with Omos would be at Hell in a Cell. MVP managed to pick up a count-out victory that would allow him to pick the stipulation. This feud has shown limited promise, but now The Nigerian Giant will get his biggest test in a feud-ending contest.

Monday's show set the stage for a bigger event on the horizon and made Raw come off bigger than it has in recent weeks.