Bayley's Top 5 Feuds When She Returns to WWE Raw or SmackDownMay 25, 2022
Bayley's Top 5 Feuds When She Returns to WWE Raw or SmackDown
It's been nearly a full year since Bayley last wrestled among the ThunderDome screens on SmackDown just after Hell in a Cell.
After being sidelined with a torn ACL for so long, fans will be hoping her road to recovery is coming to an end and she'll be back on television for her first match in front of a live crowd since before the pandemic.
But who should be The Role Model's opponent when she does return?
Here are five options who could make for great rivals when Bayley returns to the main roster.
Ronda Rousey
Since WWE doesn't plan much ahead anymore, let alone consider backup options, there are no viable opponents for Ronda Rousey on SmackDown right now.
A program with Natalya and/or Shayna Baszler is about all that can happen, but WWE seems to be stalling on Rousey until something else comes along.
However, Bayley could step in as an instantly credible challenger to the SmackDown women's champion, having enjoyed one of the longest title reigns in the blue brand's history before her injury.
While this feud has been done before, they last stepped in the ring together in January 2019. That's more than enough time to avoid accusations of repetition.
Rousey's biggest struggle is her promos, which Bayley has gotten progressively better at over the years. WWE could easily use a "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment for one week's filler, with the show's host doing most of the talking before the titleholder lets her actions in the ring do the talking for her.
Raquel Rodriguez
Raquel Rodriguez has been positioned as a top prospect so far, but it seems WWE is dipping its toes in the water for her push rather than jumping in for a big splash.
Her match with Rousey on Friday was a great way to tell fans they should pay attention to her, but she needs an actual feud now.
Once Rodriguez is done with Shotzi, she should move on to start a feud with Bayley.
All it takes to spark this feud is for The Role Model to be upset that the new girl has been making waves while she wasn't around and then look to put Rodriguez in her place.
Working with Bayley would teach the former NXT women's champion quite a bit in terms of her timing and camera reactions. And The Role Model would be a great gauge of what Rodriguez brings to the table and how to maximize her talents going forward.
Lacey Evans
Is Lacey Evans a renewed babyface we should love or a heel who demands the audience pay her the proper respect when she comes out?
And after several weeks of running her vignettes on SmackDown, why is she suddenly on Raw?
WWE's plans for Evans can be confusing, but that at least allows some flexibility to work Bayley in as her opponent.
Either Evans is a true face and Bayley can return as a heel who is fed up with her sob-story videos and wants to knock her down a peg, or The Role Model can come back as the fan favorite who proves her rival isn't what she seems to be.
Bianca Belair
No one needs to sell WWE on the idea of rematches, as the company thrives on copying and pasting so much that they rival Xerox. So while Bayley's last feud was already an elongated program with Bianca Belair, it is likely to be one of the go-to options Vince McMahon would sign off on.
In the company's eyes, it's simple: They're two of the biggest stars and they have history. Since it would be a year since this feud last happened, WWE could spin it to say it's practically new.
However, this is still one of the best options for Bayley's return.
Champions need challengers, and it would be better to see Belair against The Role Model at Money in the Bank than have The EST of WWE's rivalry with Asuka and Becky Lynch continue well into the summer.
Xia Li
Xia Li is doing nothing right now. Her last two appearances were standing in front of a video monitor backstage and renouncing her babyface character in a reset where she went from The Protector to someone who is only watching out for herself.
It's been over 230 days since she was drafted to SmackDown, and she's only wrestled once on television. Clearly, WWE doesn't have anyone in mind for her to work with, which is where Bayley can step in.
No matter the roles the company chooses for the two women, working with an established Superstar would be great for Li. Bayley can not only show her the ropes in the main roster, but she can also help carry the workload in promos.
A win over The Role Model would mean a lot for Li's credibility, too. Beating a multi-time champion who has done it all would prove she has some potential sticking power, and Bayley can take a loss without it damaging her career.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.