Bayley's Top 5 Feuds When She Returns to WWE Raw or SmackDown

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It's been nearly a full year since Bayley last wrestled among the ThunderDome screens on SmackDown just after Hell in a Cell.

After being sidelined with a torn ACL for so long, fans will be hoping her road to recovery is coming to an end and she'll be back on television for her first match in front of a live crowd since before the pandemic.

But who should be The Role Model's opponent when she does return?

Here are five options who could make for great rivals when Bayley returns to the main roster.