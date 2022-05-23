NFTs as Future of NBA Tickets Discussed on 'Next 25' Presented by Coinbase

CJ McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Jordan, Irving & Paul Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA Boogie, Luka and the Rest of the NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Dwyane Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This NBA Season OKC’s Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago Today, Michael Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Chris Bosh Is Getting His No. 1 Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Curry Returns to Houston for the First Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Step Aside Lakers, Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Passes Jordan on All-Time Scoring List, Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Trae Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka Doncic LeBron James and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments and Gifts from Steph Curry Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Superstar DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans The NBA All-Star Game Will Be Competitive Again If the League Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

The Sacramento Kings aren't often well ahead of the curve relative to their NBA peers.

In 2014, the Kings became the first professional sports team to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. Since then, cryptocurrency has continued to evolve and grow in influence across the Association.

As part of the Next 25 series, NBA legend Dwyane Wade examined what the future may hold and how tickets themselves could become non-fungible tokens.