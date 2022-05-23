WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 23

1 of 3

Raw opened with Riddle coming out by himself to give a promo. He said Randy Orton has been having a hard time physically for the past couple of years, especially with his back. It sounds like WWE is setting up for The Viper to take some time off with this speech.

Riddle vowed to have vengeance against Roman Reigns and The Usos before getting an RK-Bro chant going to send the show into a break. We returned to see him joined by The Street Profits to take on The Usos and Sami Zayn.

We didn't have enough time to get to the match before another commercial because WWE played a video package, had the Usos deliver a promo and had everyone make their entrance. We didn't see anyone throw a punch for almost 20 minutes.

The match finally got started after the break with Angelo Dawkins and Zayn squaring off. Once The Bro tagged in, he ended up taking the brunt of the punishment from the heels before he began to make a comeback.

After yet another commercial break, Zayn and The Usos had fully regained the upper hand, but once Riddle and his partners began to take control again, The Usos abandoned Zayn to take an RKO from Riddle to end the match.

The promo from Riddle was decent and the fight that followed was entertaining, but it all lasted a little too long. At least the match had the right result and got the crowd in a good mood to get the show going.

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations