WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 23
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on May 23.
Hell in a Cell is coming up in just under two weeks on June 5, so WWE has been using a lot of time to build up the feuds that will occupy the card.
Bobby Lashley was back in the ring with MVP and Omos this week, but this time, The All Mighty was the one who had a surprise in store for his former associate and his new client.
Becky Lynch responded to losing the No. 1 Contender's match against Asuka last week, and Cody Rhodes took on The Miz as he prepares for one final showdown against Seth Rollins at HIAC.
Let's look at what went down during Monday's show.
The Usos and Sami Zayn vs. Street Profits and Riddle
- Riddle appears to be over with Orton by his side. The crowd was giving him every kind of reaction he wanted during his promo.
- It took until 8:23 EST for the bell to ring and the first match to begin. We did not need 20+ minutes of buildup before this match.
- Zayn is in great shape but chooses to wear a shirt when he wrestles. You have to wonder if that is something WWE asks him to do to push merchandise.
Raw opened with Riddle coming out by himself to give a promo. He said Randy Orton has been having a hard time physically for the past couple of years, especially with his back. It sounds like WWE is setting up for The Viper to take some time off with this speech.
Riddle vowed to have vengeance against Roman Reigns and The Usos before getting an RK-Bro chant going to send the show into a break. We returned to see him joined by The Street Profits to take on The Usos and Sami Zayn.
We didn't have enough time to get to the match before another commercial because WWE played a video package, had the Usos deliver a promo and had everyone make their entrance. We didn't see anyone throw a punch for almost 20 minutes.
The match finally got started after the break with Angelo Dawkins and Zayn squaring off. Once The Bro tagged in, he ended up taking the brunt of the punishment from the heels before he began to make a comeback.
After yet another commercial break, Zayn and The Usos had fully regained the upper hand, but once Riddle and his partners began to take control again, The Usos abandoned Zayn to take an RKO from Riddle to end the match.
The promo from Riddle was decent and the fight that followed was entertaining, but it all lasted a little too long. At least the match had the right result and got the crowd in a good mood to get the show going.
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. AJ Styles and Liv Morgan
- Styles throwing Morgan at Ripley to hit a hurricanrana was a cool spot.
- Edge's promo was good, but like the previous segments, it lasted way too long. He could have said everything he needed to say in half the time and it would have been more memorable.
- Ripley catching Morgan to counter a crossbody and popping her up into a vertical suplex position looked great.
After a promo segment with Lashley, Omos and MVP, Judgment Day came to the ring to talk a bit before Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley faced Liv Morgan and AJ Styles in a mixed tag match.
Edge made it sound like he was looking to recruit more members and teased several possible names, including Morgan and Balor.
Priest and Styles had a stiff exchange to show how much more aggressive The Archer of Infamy is now that he is with Edge. When Ripley and Morgan tagged in, The Nightmare used her significant power advantage to dominate her former partner.
The match remained competitive all the way until the finish. After Edge helped her escape a pin by putting her foot on the bottom rope, Ripley was able to pin her for the win. After it was over, Judgment Day beat Styles and Morgan down some more.
Mixed tag matches are usually filler content, but this one actually advanced the ongoing storyline and featured some great action, so it worked better than most. Apparently, Finn Balor had other plans and did not show up to help his friends.
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
The King's Court, Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki ASH
- Lawler made a joke about Veer being hairy. Other than his beard and head, he is the smoothest man on the Raw roster, so the joke was a miss.
- Alexa's Twisted Bliss was great.
- It's a little surprising that WWE did not try to pair up Bliss with a new partner for the upcoming women's tag title tournament.
- WWE made Corey Graves explain what happened with Sasha Banks and Naomi again despite that situation having nothing to do with this match.
Jerry Lawler hosted an episode of The King's Court this week, and his special guest was none other than Veer. Rey and Dominik eventually came down to save Lawler. Veer did not go down after several dropkicks, but he ended up being the one to leave before the fight was over.
We'll keep this short. Lawler's jokes were bad and this segment didn't accomplish anything or advance the feud. Rey and Dom are back, but it's not like they were going to be gone for long.
Grade: D-
The next bout saw Alexa Bliss take on her former tag team partner and best friend, Nikki ASH. Doudrop was there to offer Nikki support as her new tag team partner.
They kept a quick pace throughout the match, but there were some moments where both women seemed to be slightly off step. They didn't botch anything, but they need to rebuild their chemistry.
The Goddess was able to pick up a win with Twisted Bliss from the top rope. Doudrop has no impact on the outcome.
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations