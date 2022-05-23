Predicting Steelers' Breakout Players at 2022 OTAs, Minicamp

0 of 3

Matt Durisko/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a fair amount of turnover this offseason. Ben Roethlisberger retired, general manager Kevin Colbert stepped down, and defensive coordinator Keith Butler was replaced by Teryl Austin.

Pittsburgh also lost receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington in free agency.

If there's one thing that has defined the Steelers in recent years, though, it's their ability to reload and remain relevant in the playoff race. They haven't finished below .500 under head coach Mike Tomlin, and there's little reason to believe that will change in 2022.

Pittsburgh reloaded in free agency with the likes of James Daniels, Mitchell Trubisky and Myles Jack. It also added seven players in the draft, including quarterback Kenny Pickett and wideout George Pickens.

If the Steelers are going to make a playoff push this season, however, they cannot rely on incoming talent alone. They'll need to get more out of returning role players.

Below, we'll examine three returning vets who have the skills and the opportunities needed to break out in 2022.

Jobs aren't won or lost during organized team activities (OTAs) or minicamps, but these players have the goods to kick off breakout campaigns in the coming weeks.