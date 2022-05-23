Predicting Eagles' Breakout Players at 2022 OTAs, Minicamp

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season, made the playoffs again each of the following two years and then won only four games in 2020.

In their first year with Nick Sirianni as head coach in 2021, though, they went 9-8 and returned to the postseason, which the franchise hopes is the start of an upward trajectory back to a championship level.

This offseason, the Eagles appear to have improved their roster. They've signed notable free agents such as linebacker Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry, traded for a star wide receiver in A.J. Brown and added a high-potential draft class headlined by two former Georgia defenders: defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

In order for Philadelphia to take a big step forward in Sirianni's second season, it will need some returning depth players to have breakout seasons. The Eagles may rely on some of these unproven members of their roster to fill roles, and they could greatly impact the team's level of success.

With OTAs and minicamps on the horizon, here's a look at several Philadelphia players who could start to have breakout years when they take the field for those activities.