Predicting Cowboys' Breakout Players at 2022 OTAs, Minicamp

Predicting Cowboys' Breakout Players at 2022 OTAs, MinicampMay 23, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys have had an up-and-down offseason, to say the least. Their foray into free agency and the trade market left the roster worse than it was going in, but they rebounded nicely with a solid draft class.
Dallas traded away receiver Amari Cooper, released tackle La'el Collins and lost key contributors Randy Gregory, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Connor Williams during free agency. However, the team reloaded with nine total draft selections, including first-round lineman Tyler Smith.
While much will be expected of the rookies in 2022—and of free-agent additions like James Washington and Dante Fowler Jr.—the Cowboys might also get a boost from returning veterans who are ready to break out.
Starting jobs aren't won or lost during offseason team activities (OTAs) and minicamp, but the workouts should give Dallas a glimpse at some potential up-and-coming players. Below, you'll find a look at three returning Cowboys who can kick off breakthrough campaigns in the coming weeks.
LB Jabril Cox
Another notable loss Dallas suffered this offseason was that of linebacker/safety Keanu Neal. The former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick was a rotational player in the defense last season but appeared in 14 games and played 61 percent of the defensive snaps.
Neal, who finished with 72 tackles and a sack, leaves a sizable hole at the second level. 2021 fourth-round pick Jabril Cox should get an early opportunity to help fill it.
Cox played sparingly as a rookie and suffered a torn ACL in November. However, he's reportedly recovering well and set to be a significant contributor this season.
"Got a pertinent update on Jabril Cox from Stephen Jones today. Said that Cox is coming along great in his rehab from the ACL tear & 'should be a big plus for us this year. Probably fill right in where Keanu left off,'" David Helman of the Cowboys' official website tweeted in March.
Obviously, Dallas isn't simply going to just hand a starting opportunity to a player who had all of two tackles as a rookie. Cox will have to prove he's healthy and deserving of an elevated role. Expect him to begin doing just that during OTAs and minicamp.
DE Dorance Armstrong
With Gregory off to join the Denver Broncos, there's an opening in Dallas' pass-rushing rotation—a rotation that will also include DeMarcus Lawrence, Fowler and second-round rookie Sam Williams.
While Fowler and Williams may make an impact this season, veteran defensive end Dorance Armstrong may actually get the first chance to be Lawrence's primary pass-rushing complement. The 24-year-old has been with Dallas since 2018 and is coming off a career campaign.
In 2021, Armstrong played 56 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with 37 tackles, five sacks, 22 quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Armstrong has logged a mere eight starts for the Cowboys in four seasons, but if he proves himself this offseason, he could shift into a starter's role for 2022. The Cowboys saw glimpses of what Armstrong is capable of last season and should be eager to give him that opportunity.
Dallas also gave Armstrong a two-year, $12 million extension this offseason.
Expect Armstrong to shine in OTAs and minicamp as he looks to hold off Fowler and Williams heading into the preseason.
WR Noah Brown
Like Armstrong, wide receiver Noah Brown has been around for a little while. The Ohio State product first joined Dallas as a seventh-round draft pick in 2017. Since then, he's largely been a depth receiver and key special teams contributor.
Last season, Brown plated just 33 percent of the offensive snaps and 48 percent of the special teams snaps.
When Brown did get opportunities on offense, he played well. He finished the 2021 season with 16 receptions and 184 yards while catching 64 percent of his targets and being credited with only a single dropped ball.
As the Cowboys look to replace Cooper and Wilson, expect Brown to get the opportunity to expand his role.
Yes, the Cowboys added Washington and used a third-round pick on South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert, but both are new to the team. Brown, meanwhile, is well-versed in Kellen Moore's offense. Expect him to make some noise in OTAs and minicamp—even if he's ultimately pushed back to a special teams role by the return of Michael Gallup (ACL) and the development of Tolbert and 2021 fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko.
