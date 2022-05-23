Predicting Cowboys' Breakout Players at 2022 OTAs, Minicamp

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have had an up-and-down offseason, to say the least. Their foray into free agency and the trade market left the roster worse than it was going in, but they rebounded nicely with a solid draft class.

Dallas traded away receiver Amari Cooper, released tackle La'el Collins and lost key contributors Randy Gregory, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Connor Williams during free agency. However, the team reloaded with nine total draft selections, including first-round lineman Tyler Smith.

While much will be expected of the rookies in 2022—and of free-agent additions like James Washington and Dante Fowler Jr.—the Cowboys might also get a boost from returning veterans who are ready to break out.

Starting jobs aren't won or lost during offseason team activities (OTAs) and minicamp, but the workouts should give Dallas a glimpse at some potential up-and-coming players. Below, you'll find a look at three returning Cowboys who can kick off breakthrough campaigns in the coming weeks.