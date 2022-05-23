The Most Entertaining Wrestlers to Watch in WWE and AEW Right Now

0 of 9

Credit: WWE

At its core, professional wrestling is just another form of entertainment. It's like any movie or sitcom you may watch, but with more headbutts and suplexes.

The biggest stars in the business are usually those who generate the biggest live reactions, move the most merchandise and put on the best matches, but that doesn't always mean they are the most entertaining personalities to watch.

Some top names are as boring as a bread sandwich, while others who sometimes struggle to move up the card are regularly producing the most memorable moments.

When it comes to a list of the most entertaining stars in WWE and All Elite Wrestling, we need to define what we mean by "entertaining." These will be the people who either make us laugh the most, or they will be the ones whose segments are talked about the most, so don't expect a list of just the best technical wrestlers.

With that said, this is all subjective and meant for fun, so let's take a look at some of the most entertaining people in all of WWE and AEW at this moment.