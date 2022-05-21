Preakness 2022: Projected Prize Money Earnings, Order of Finish and MoreMay 21, 2022
Preakness 2022: Projected Prize Money Earnings, Order of Finish and More
Race day has finally arrived for the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes. The second jewel of the Triple Crown will pack plenty of drama, though there will be no Triple Crown winner this year. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike won't run, as owner Rick Dawson is eyeing next month's Belmont Stakes instead.
Justify (2018) remains the latest Triple Crown champion.
However, we're going to see a couple of notable horses from Derby Day battle in the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. Derby runner-up Epicenter and Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath are among the favorites. Fourth-place Derby finisher Simplification will also be in the mix.
The nine-horse field is loaded with speed, and there will be plenty of excitement on the 1 3/16-mile Pimlico track. Here's everything you need to know, including scheduling information, odds and predictions.
The 147th Running of the Preakness Stakes
- Winner: $900,000
- 2nd Place: $300,000
- 3rd Place: $165,000
- 4th Place: $90,000
- 5th Place: $45,000
Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
When: Saturday, May 21
Post Time: 7:01 p.m. ET
TV Coverage Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and Peacock (pre-race coverage on CNBC from 2-4 p.m. ET)
Prize Pool: $1.5 million
Post Positions, Horses, Race Teams and Odds
1. Simplification 6-1
Trainer: Antonio Sano
Jockey: John Velazquez
2. Creative Minister 10-1
Trainer: Kenneth McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
3. Fenwick 50-1
Trainer: Kevin McKathan
Jockey: Florent Geroux
4. Secret Oath 9-2
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Saez
5. Early Voting 7-2
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
6. Happy Jack 30-1
Trainer: Doug O'Neill
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
7. Armagnac 12-1
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
8. Epicenter 6-5
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
9. Skippylongstocking 20-1
Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
*Odds via FanDuel
Preview and Predictions
Epicenter remains the heavy favorite heading into race day, which isn't surprising after his close loss at the Derby. The Steve Asmussen-trained Colt was overtaken in the final seconds by the 80-1 longshot, but he won't face him in this race.
Stamina and conditioning could come into play on Saturday evening. Epicenter has run seven races in a span of eight months and was pushed to the limit at Churchill Downs a couple of weeks ago. High temperatures could potentially add to the fatigue factor.
According to WBFF Baltimore, temperatures in the area will reach the low-to-mid 90s.
Epicenter will be challenged by other horses, too, including the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Secret Oath. The filly won convincingly at Churchill Downs and has the speed and the stamina to become just the eighth filly to win the Preakness in the race's history.
"When she gets to a horse, if you ask her, she gets past them quick," Lukas said of Secret Oath, per Shawn Stepner of WMAR Baltimore. "She accelerates. That makes her very, very tough to beat."
Simplification lagged late at the Derby but has a favorable position from the No. 1 post and can make a run if jockey John Velazquez can keep rail positioning through the early goings. As Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post recently pointed out, Simplification ran faster—in feet-per-second after accounting for distance—than Epicenter at the Derby.
Early Voting is another strong contender and may be one of the freshest horses in the race after skipping the Derby. He has won two of three races and hasn't run since finishing second at the Wood Memorial in early April.
While it certainly feels like this will be a race between the favorites, thoroughbred racing is unpredictable—and Rich Strike's Derby win was the latest example. Positioning and pacing will be key on Saturday evening, and any of the nine horses could emerge victoriously.
Even 50-1 long shot Fenwick has a chance.
"This is one of those deals where you can stop and take a breath and say, 'You know what, we can do this,'" trainer Kevin McKathan said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "It can happen."
Could we see two shocking upsets in the first two legs of the Triple Crown? It's possible but unlikely. Look for Simplification to set the pace early, with both Epicenter and Secret Oath closing late. Epicenter is the favorite for a reason, but Secret Oath has the acceleration needed to overtake him in the final furlong—much like Rich Strike did in his own historic win.
Prediction
1. Secret Oath ($900,000 prize)
2. Epicenter ($300,000)
3. Simplification ($165,000)
21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, or WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, IN, IL, NJ, PA, VA), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY(467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).