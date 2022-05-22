Celebrating Bryan Danielson's 10 Defining WWE, AEW Moments on His Birthday

10 of 10

Despite every hesitation on the part of WWE management, and a few moments in which it looked as though his story would not be privy to the fairy tale ending, Danielson entered WrestleMania 30 as the event's central figure.

The entire show had been built around him and his quest to regain the WWE world title.

To do so, he would first have to defeat Triple H in the night's opening match. He did, besting The Game in a brilliantly wrestled match that ended with his trademark running knee. Then, he would have to defeat Batista and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat main event.

Limping to the ring after having endured a powerbomb/neckbreaker combo through the announce table, Danielson was hellbent on doing just that. And he did, tapping Batista out to the YES! Lock to the delight of the 75,000-plus fans inside the historic New Orleans Superdome.

The image of Danielson kneeling in the center of the ring, the WWE and world titles in his hands as pyro erupted and confetti fell from the sky, once felt improbable. The company had done everything it possibly could to shift the focus away from him but the performer's resiliency and the will of the fans earned him that moment.

It was the culmination of months of hard work, unwavering dedication from his supporters, and one of the best stories in modern WWE history. Most importantly, it was a WrestleMania moment the likes of which define its participants.

For Danielson, that is exactly what has happened. No matter what happens moving forward, how much he accomplishes in AEW or if he returns to WWE, he will forever be defined by the night that WrestleMania became YESleMania.