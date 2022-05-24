Picking the Top Chris Jericho Match Every Year for the Last Decade

0 of 10

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

There are few names in professional wrestling more acclaimed than Chris Jericho, and rightfully so.

The 51-year-old continues to reinvent himself and has helped revolutionize the industry over the last decade, delivering superb in-ring performances and helping to elevate a new generation of stars while still proving he is as valuable now as he was when he made the jump from WCW to WWE in 1999.

Over the last decade, Jericho has wrestled a variety of opponents in a number of different matches, while molding his legacy as one of the most creative performers in the industry and one of its great storytellers.

Ahead of what will surely be a wild, chaotic brawl at AEW Double or Nothing, in which he teams with The Jericho Appreciation Society to battle Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, relive the best matches from each of the last 10 years of his in-ring career.