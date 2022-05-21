WWE Botches Sasha Banks, Naomi Situation, Lowkey MVPs Step Up, More Friday Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE

For the third week in a row, AEW Rampage had an earlier start time than usual. Since this week was only moving the show back to 7 p.m. ET, it kept the block of three hours with SmackDown together.

Red Velvet was in action against Kris Statlander in a quarterfinal match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with the winner going on to face Ruby Soho next week.

We also saw Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson end up in a huge brawl with The Jericho Appreciation Society following the Blackpool Combat Club's match with Dante Martin and Matt Sydal.

Over on SmackDown, Sami Zayn battled Shinsuke Nakamura, Shotzi faced Raquel Rodriguez, and WWE stuck its foot in its mouth again with the Naomi and Sasha Banks situation.

Let's take a look at these moments from Friday night's pro wrestling shows.