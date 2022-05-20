PGA Championship 2022 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Saturday Schedule

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Action from the 104th PGA Championship will continue with Round 3 on Saturday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

While this year's tournament hasn't featured defending champion Phil Mickelson, who withdrew from the event, there are plenty of other storylines to follow.

Tiger Woods, only 15 months removed from a severe car accident that significantly injured his leg, is playing in his second major in six weeks after he made his triumphant return at Augusta National for the Masters.

And Will Zalatoris, the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year who carded a 65 in Round 2 to sit atop the leaderboard at Friday's end, is going for his first major win.

Behind Zalatoris, who sits at 9 under, is Mito Pereira (-8) and Justin Thomas (-6). Pereira, who shot 6 under for 64 on Friday, will be paired with Zalatoris in the final tee time on Saturday. Thomas shot a second-round 67.

Bubba Watson (-5) had a fantastic Round 2, shooting 63 and hitting nine birdies, a career best in a major round.

Woods, who started Friday's play at four over, managed to avoid missing the cut and will move on to Round 3 with a one-under 69.

One of the most surprising outcomes on Friday was reigning Masters champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler missing the cut this weekend. Golf never fails to surprise.

Notable cuts included Henrik Stenson (+5), Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson (+6), Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott (+7) and John Daly (+8)TV coverage of Saturday's play will be available on ESPN until 1 p.m. ET and on CBS after that, and you can stream Round 3 of the tournament on ESPN+.

Let's take a closer look at the pairings and tee times for Saturday's action and make some predictions for who will emerge triumphant on Sunday.

2022 PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times

The full listing of tee times for Saturday's play can be found in the following tweet:

Notable pairings include:

8:30 a.m.: Shaun Norris and Tiger Woods

10:10 a.m.: Brooks Koepka and Jason Kokrak

10:40 a.m.: Denny McCarthy and Jordan Speith

10:50 a.m.: Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau

12:40 p.m.: Cameron Smith and Cameron Young

1:30 p.m.: Rory McIlroy and Abraham Ancer

1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson

1:50 p.m.: Will Zalatoris and Mito Pereira

(All times are ET.)

As for who to keep an eye on, it's hard to imagine Zalatoris' hot play cooling down on Saturday. The 25-year-old has been the picture of consistency not only in this tournament, but in majors so far in his budding career.

As Patrick McDonald and Kyle Boone at CBS Sports pointed out, the Texan has gone 18 for 18 on putts inside 10 feet so far this week.

History is on Zalatoris' side, as well. All seven players who have won majors at Southern Hills have held the lead or co-lead after 36 holes, as the 25-year-old has done, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

It's safe to say Zalatoris was not a favorite heading into this week's tournament. That would have been Scheffler, or Justin Thomas, or Spieth, or McIlroy.

But it's not about who was playing his best golf heading into this week. It's about who's playing his best golf heading into the weekend. And Zalatoris has looked unstoppable, which puts him in prime position heading into Moving Day.

Prediction: Zalatoris wins the Wanamaker Trophy.