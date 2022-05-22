Getting Rid of WWE's Women's Tag Titles, Johnny Elite in AEW, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The ramifications of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Monday's WWE Raw are still being felt, and while many aspects of the situation are still unknown, what is certain is that they are no longer the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team champions.

WWE revealed during Friday's SmackDown that the two former Team B.A.D. members will be stripped of the titles as well as suspended indefinitely. It was also revealed that an upcoming tournament will determine the next pair of champs, despite there not being a big enough division to justify doing that.

Although Banks and Naomi could very well be on their way out of WWE, John Morrison may be the latest addition to the AEW roster, albeit under a different name. He debuted on Dynamite as the joker entrant against Samoa Joe in the men's Owen Hart Cup and had an impressive performance in defeat.

Elite very likely won't be on the card for Double or Nothing and he won't be the only one missing. The lineup for next Sunday's AEW pay-per-view is virtually complete, and yet the rushed setup for some of the matches hasn't helped in the slightest.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle how AEW botched the build to Double or Nothing, WWE officially unifying their tag titles on SmackDown, Roman Reigns' rumored list of opponents for the summer, and more.