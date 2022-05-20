NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Lakers and More

1 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are rarely the talk of the basketball world, but they may hold that distinction heading into the offseason.

With a single playoff series win to show for the last four seasons, the Jazz could be on the cusp of a roster overhaul. Everything from trading both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to perhaps splitting from coach Quin Snyder has been at least speculated about, but it's possible (if not probable) their summer won't be nearly that dramatic.

"League sources have indicated that if the Jazz were going to part with one of their dual franchise players that it would probably be Gobert, but the Jazz could be looking to retain both players," Sarah Todd of Deseret News reported.

None of this is surprising.

Gobert is older and more expensive than Mitchell, plus Gobert's offensive limitations seem less likely to go away than Mitchell's defensive shortcomings. Unless Mitchell forced his way out, he was always more likely to have the support of this front office.

And as far as keeping both goes, this core has essentially guaranteed a .600-plus winning percentage. Abandoning that always long loomed as a last resort, and the organization might still hold the belief that changes to the supporting cast could be all this group needs to get over the hump.