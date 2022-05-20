PGA Championship 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Friday

1 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

McIlroy broke out from the field during Thursday morning's run through Southern Hills with a five-under 65.

McIlroy is poised to increase his lead on Friday afternoon when the conditions begin to get better in Oklahoma.

According to Weather.com, the winds are expected to blow over 15 miles per hour for most of the morning in Tulsa before more favorable conditions take over in the afternoon.

McIlroy's superstar threesome of himself, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods will tee off at 2:36 p.m. ET. That should give the conditions plenty of time to change to benefit the first-round leader and others.

McIlroy rolled in seven birdies in his first 18 holes. He surged in front with four straight birdies on the back nine, which is where he started on Thursday.

The first-round leader could pad his advantage on Friday on the back nine if he plays that side of the course as well as he did on Thursday.

That could mean McIlroy breaks away from the pack late in the round, similar to what Scottie Scheffler did at The Masters last month.

McIlroy had a steady hand for most of his first round, and he if cleans up the two bogeys on par threes from the front nine, he could finish Friday with a multi-shot advantage.