Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Sasha and Naomi and More

1 of 4

Andrew Zarian reported on Wrestling Observer Live that Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will remain a full-time performer for WWE under his new deal, with the only change being his absence from smaller market house shows and the occasional time off.

This is welcome news for a company that cannot afford to lose its top star for any extended period of time.

Reigns is the undisputed top attraction in the company and the Superstar around whom SmackDown is built. The show has a limited number of genuine stars beyond him and would suffer significantly if he limited his schedule to a part-time basis, like Brock Lesnar.

Broadcaster Fox would not be happy, and fans would almost certainly have less motivation to tune into the show.

That may be an indictment on WWE Creative for not putting in the work to ensure there are others who can step up in Reigns' place, but it is also a testament to The Tribal Chief for crafting the character that he is. He is so over that the company has placed all of its cards in the middle and remains wholly invested in him.

He figures to be factored into every major storyline WWE has through to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, where he may finally have that long-awaited dream match with The Rock; a contest befitting his status as the most prominent WWE Superstar of his generation.