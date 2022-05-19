76ers' Hypothetical Blockbuster Trades to Shake Up NBA Offseason

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As long as they have perennial MVP candidate Joel Embiid manning the middle, the Philadelphia 76ers will remain in the NBA's championship hunt.

Having said that, their last foray beyond the conference semifinals was steered by Allen Iverson. At some point sooner than later, they need to make good on their championship potential.

Swapping out 25-year-old Ben Simmons for 32-year-old James Harden at the trade deadline only upped the urgency. If the Sixers give Harden a long-term, high-dollar deal this offseason, their championship-or-bust squeeze will further tighten.

In other words, despite the shadow of the bearded blockbuster still hanging over Philadelphia, it might be time to make a(nother) major move. If the Sixers aim for an impact trade this summer, the following three options—presented as base ideas, not fully fleshed out, dollar-for-dollar deals—could be worth consideration.