Andre the Giant's 7 Best Matches, Moments That Made Him a WWE Icon

Credit: WWE.com

Of the many illustrious legends who have been enshrined in the hallowed halls of the WWE Hall of Fame, Andre the Giant was the very first to be inducted—and deservedly so.

Standing at over seven feet tall, he lived up to his famed nickname as The Eighth Wonder of the World. Andre was a true world-renowned pop culture phenomenon thanks to his careers in wrestling and acting, which included a role in The Princess Bride in 1987.

The larger-than-life competitor was already an attraction long before arriving in WWE in the early 1980s, but joining the growing wrestling empire only added to his legacy. It was there that he went unpinned for several years and embarked on one of the most impressive undefeated streaks in company history.

Although he started out as a fan favorite, it was his heel turn and subsequent feud with Hulk Hogan that cemented his status as an all-time great. Andre was responsible for many more memories both inside and outside of the ring in the years that followed prior to his death in 1993.

In light of what would have been his 76th birthday, let's look back at the matches and moments that made Andre the Giant a bona fide WWE icon.