AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 18
Wildcard Wednesday brought with it a level of uncertainty and the unpredictable this week on AEW Dynamite, with two mystery "jokers" slated for the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's and Women's Tournaments.
Speculation ran rampant ahead of the show as fans tried to guess who would battle Samoa Joe and Dr. Britt Baker DMD, respectively, and potentially earn their way into the semifinals of the prestigious tournament.
Elsewhere on the card, AEW world champion Hangman Page sought to send a message loudly and clearly to CM Punk ahead of their title match at Double or Nothing while Chris Jericho and William Regal came face-to-face after the latter laid The Demo God out a week ago.
What else went down on the jam-packed episode and how did it affect the road to Double or Nothing on May 29?
Find out now with this recap of the latest TBS broadcast.
Match Card
- AEW world champion "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita (CM Punk on commentary)
- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole
- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinal: Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O'Reilly
- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinal: Samoa Joe vs. "Joker"
- Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinal: Dr. Britt Baker vs. "Joker"
- 10 lashes for Wardlow
- Chris Jericho and William Regal face-to-face
Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinal: Samoa Joe vs. Joker
- The crowd's pop for the artist formerly known as Morrison was enormous, but it was clear the fans expected Johnny Gargano.
- Elite came up just short on a 450 splash but still managed to make it look good through his own, raw athleticism.
- Backstage, The Hardy Boys and Young Bucks had a tense exchange that further planted the seeds for their expected Double or Nothing showdown.
AEW fans found out who the Joker was on the men's side of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament at the start of this week's show as Johnny Elite (formerly WWE's John Morrison) hit the ring to battle Ring of Honor Television champion Samoa Joe in the first of two quarterfinal round matches.
Joe dominated the action early before a late surge by Elite had the fans biting on every near-fall. A 450 splash earned Elite a close two-count but a missed Starship Pain landed him back-first on the knees of Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine put Elite away with a Muscle Buster for the win.
The crowd was red-hot for this one. The match may not have been the show-stealer it may have been had the joker been Johnny Gargano or Cesaro, but the fans were still hugely into Elite and the match as a whole. The post-match attack by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh continued the feud with Joe while the Best Friends arrived to fend them off, seemingly setting up a tag match of some sort down the line.
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Punk attributed Takeshita's Blue Thunder Bomb to El Generico, the indie alter-ego of WWE's Sami Zayn.
- Page answered Takeshita's Helluva Kick with one of his own in a cool spot.
- Hangman caught his opponent trying a diving lariat and rocked him with a discus forearm.
- "I've got him right where I want him," Punk said on commentary as Page delivered his own finisher, a reaction to Punk using the Buckshot Lariat a week ago.
- A tense staredown between champion and top contender ended the segment.
CM Punk joined Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Jim Ross at the commentary position as his Double or Nothing opponent, AEW world champion Hangman Page, battled Japan's Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title match.
A huge leaping clothesline and a Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita sparked his comeback. Page hit a Tombstone to momentarily stun his opponent but Takeshita answered a minute later with a Last Ride powerbomb. A flurry of action concluded with Page delivering the Buckshot Lariat, followed by the Go To Sleep for the pinfall victory.
This was a hellishly competitive match that saw Page go over, but not before Takeshita looked like an absolute badass in the process. It looked for a moment like the latter suffered a stinger off the Tombstone but he powered through and delivered a star-making performance that had some in the audience rooting for him to defeat the world champion.
Punk was great on commentary, putting over the psychological edge he has over his rival and building anticipation for the world title match on May 29.
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. The Workhorsemen
- The Houston fans were as hot for Lee and Strickland as any AEW crowd has been to this point.
- Backstage, TBS champion Jade Cargill interrupted a promo between one of her baddies, Red Velvet, and hurled insults at Kris Statlander.
In unadvertised action, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee looked to keep their winning ways going as they battle The Workhorsemen's JD Drake and Anthony Henry.
Strickland and Lee rolled to victory, putting Henry down with Fall From Glory.
Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs interrupted a post-match promo from the victors, only to themselves be interrupted by AEW tag team champs Jurassic Express. Christian Cage, speaking on behalf of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, issued a challenge for a three-way dance between the teams at Double or Nothing. He added a triple threat match for next week's show between Jungle Boy, Strickland and Starks.
This was a solid showcase for Strickland and Lee, followed by a noteworthy post-match interaction between three of the top teams currently in AEW. It is mightily convenient that Starks and Hobbs and Strickland and Lee are now top-five tandems, sliding into a tag title match despite FTR being right there.
Convenience notwithstanding, it is a fresh match that should be damn good given the talent involved.
Of note in the match was just how over Lee and Strickland were. After a spotty first couple of months in AEW, it is nice to see them gathering momentum entering one of the biggest pay-per-view events of AEW's year.
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Wardlow Takes 10 Lashes
- Wardlow smirking as MJF lashed him was a great moment and put over just how much he was in the scarf-wearing loudmouth's head.
- MJF melting down when his lashing did not work was fantastic.
- MJF had an abundance of spray tan on his hands, leaving them much darker than the rest of his body, which became apparent when he removed his jacket.
To get his hands on MJF at Double or Nothing, Wardlow first had to endure 10 lashings with a belt by MJF, who was accompanied to the ring by Shawn Spears.
He did, barely reacting to the first eight before the ninth one caught him on the neck and shoulder. Before the tenth, The Salt of the Earth caught him with a low blow, the proceeded to add six or seven additional lashes. A shot to the head with the Dynamite Diamond Ring and the C-4 by Spears left the War Dog lying as the Houston fans rained down with boos directed to the heels.
This was a great angle.
Wardlow no-selling lashes bruised MJF's ego to the point that he had to resort to a cheap low blow to even affect his former employee. The heels built heat with their beatdown and set the stage for Wardlow to unleash hell on Spears inside a steel cage next week.
This has been the best storyline in AEW since Revolution and this only added to it. Wardlow is about to be a massive, breakout star for the company and whupping MJF's ass will ensure it.
Grade
A
Top Moments