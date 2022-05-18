AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 18

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Wildcard Wednesday brought with it a level of uncertainty and the unpredictable this week on AEW Dynamite, with two mystery "jokers" slated for the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's and Women's Tournaments.

Speculation ran rampant ahead of the show as fans tried to guess who would battle Samoa Joe and Dr. Britt Baker DMD, respectively, and potentially earn their way into the semifinals of the prestigious tournament.

Elsewhere on the card, AEW world champion Hangman Page sought to send a message loudly and clearly to CM Punk ahead of their title match at Double or Nothing while Chris Jericho and William Regal came face-to-face after the latter laid The Demo God out a week ago.

What else went down on the jam-packed episode and how did it affect the road to Double or Nothing on May 29?

Find out now with this recap of the latest TBS broadcast.