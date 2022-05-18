Predicting Steelers' Early 2023 NFL Draft Big Board

0 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the only NFL team to choose a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Kenny Pickett selection likely means the Steelers are out of the quarterback market for the 2023 NFL draft, which is expected to have a high level of talent at the position.

If everything goes well for Pickett in his rookie season, Pittsburgh will not even think about C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and others next spring.

The ideal goal for the Steelers in 11 months is to load up on players who can help Pickett succeed and who can keep the franchise in the mix for a postseason berth.

Pittsburgh will have plenty of time to zero in on its top candidates between now and next April, but there are a few players who should already be on the mind of those in the front office.