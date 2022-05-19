Knicks' Hypothetical Blockbuster Trades to Shake Up NBA Offseason

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

After following 2020-21's breakout with a 2021-22 flop, the New York Knicks enter the NBA offseason in need of something new.

What that something should be remains a mystery, though, as does the means of acquiring it.

Sure, the Knicks could use a point guard (as always), but they could also use more scorers, table-setters, shooters and stoppers.

High-upside youth might help if the franchise wants to take the long road to redemption, but the temptation for a win-now upgrade is also strong, especially since the Knicks appear well-equipped to broker a summer blockbuster.

On that note, let's examine three possible trades that could really shake things up in Gotham.