Mets' Top Hypothetical Trade Targets for Early Season Shakeup

Mets' Top Hypothetical Trade Targets for Early Season ShakeupMay 19, 2022
The New York Mets are off to a fantastic start, with the largest division lead in baseball entering play on Wednesday.
The starting rotation has stepped up in the absence of ace Jacob deGrom, the bullpen has been rock solid, and the offense has thrived with Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and a resurgent Jeff McNeil leading the way.
However, they were dealt a blow when starting catcher James McCann suffered a wrist injury last week that is expected to sideline him for six weeks.
Light-hitting backup Tomas Nido and minor league veteran Patrick Mazeika are holding down catching duties for the time being, but the team could explore an early outside addition, especially considering McCann was hitting just .196 with a 63 OPS+ in 64 plate appearances prior to the injury.
Ahead we've highlighted three potential trade targets at the catcher position—one blockbuster addition, one low-cost addition, and one outside-the-box addition.
Off we go!
Blockbuster Addition: C Willson Contreras
The Mets have one of the best catching prospects in baseball in Francisco Alvarez, and he could be ready to make his MLB debut as early as next season, so even if the front office were to opt for a blockbuster addition, a one-year rental still makes the most sense.
Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras fits the bill with free agency looming this winter, and he's in the midst of a terrific contract year that should vault him toward the top of the 2022-23 free-agent class.
The 30-year-old is hitting .275/.392/.495 for a 152 OPS+ with seven doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI in 130 plate appearances, and his 1.1 WAR is tied for the NL lead among catchers.
The Mets have an abundance of left side infield talent in the minors, and with Francisco Lindor occupying shortstop for the foreseeable future, it would make sense to use at least one of Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio or Mark Vientos to upgrade elsewhere.
Low-Cost Addition: C Robinson Chirinos
It's only a matter of time before the Baltimore Orioles promote top prospect Adley Rutschman to the majors, and he'll immediately take over as the team's primary catcher once he arrives.
That means stopgap veteran Robinson Chirinos should be readily available for next to nothing on the trade market, and while his best offensive days are behind him, he's still a well-respected defensive backstop who knows how to command a pitching staff.
The 37-year-old signed a one-year, $900,000 deal during the offseason, and while he hasn't hit much in the early going, he's just a year removed from posting a 106 OPS+ with five home runs in 112 plate appearances with the Chicago Cubs.
He could likely be had for a player to be named or a low-level minor league flier.
Outside-the-Box Addition: C Ryan Lavarnway, Detroit Tigers
A top prospect in the Boston Red Sox system once upon a time, Ryan Lavarnway is now suiting up with his 11th different organization, and he has played just 31 games in the majors over the last five seasons.
That said, he hit a respectable .311/.346/.487 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 79 plate appearances in the limited MLB action, and he's off to a terrific start with the Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate this year, hitting .325/.430/.482 with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI in 100 plate appearances.
The 34-year-old has never been more than an average defensive catcher, but he could provide an offensive-minded option alongside Tomas Nido while McCann is on the mend, and the Tigers would likely take whatever they can get in terms of a return for a player who is little more than organization depth.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Tuesday's games.