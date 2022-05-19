Mets' Top Hypothetical Trade Targets for Early Season Shakeup

0 of 3

The New York Mets are off to a fantastic start, with the largest division lead in baseball entering play on Wednesday.

The starting rotation has stepped up in the absence of ace Jacob deGrom, the bullpen has been rock solid, and the offense has thrived with Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and a resurgent Jeff McNeil leading the way.

However, they were dealt a blow when starting catcher James McCann suffered a wrist injury last week that is expected to sideline him for six weeks.

Light-hitting backup Tomas Nido and minor league veteran Patrick Mazeika are holding down catching duties for the time being, but the team could explore an early outside addition, especially considering McCann was hitting just .196 with a 63 OPS+ in 64 plate appearances prior to the injury.

Ahead we've highlighted three potential trade targets at the catcher position—one blockbuster addition, one low-cost addition, and one outside-the-box addition.

