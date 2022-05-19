Braves' Top Hypothetical Trade Targets for Early Season Shake-Up

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have been slow out of the gates in their quest to defend their World Series title, but there's too much talent on their roster to count them out of contention just yet as they continue to hover around the .500 mark.

The biggest issue has been the back of the starting rotation, where Bryce Elder, Huascar Ynoa, Kyle Muller, Tucker Davidson and opener Jesse Chavez have all taken at least one turn behind the foursome of Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson.

The front office has to consider anything it gets from Mike Soroka this year to be a bonus, and that could mean swinging an early deal to add another arm to the starting-rotation mix.

In this article, we've highlighted three potential trade targets to bolster the rotation—one blockbuster addition, one low-cost addition and one outside-the-box addition.

Off we go!