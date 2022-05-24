5 NBA Players Who Will Be Overhyped, Overpaid in Free Agency

1 of 5

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

James Harden's downward career trend line is what it is, and nothing in his profile suggests a reversal is in the cards.

Last year saw Harden take a lower share of his shots inside three feet than ever before, and he finished less efficiently at that range than he had in any season since his first with the Oklahoma City Thunder way back in 2009-10.

The truth is you don't even need the numbers to know Harden's waning athleticism has completely defanged his game. Anyone who watched him struggle to consistently get into the lane in the 2022 playoffs (before ultimately giving up on the endeavor entirely) knows what's happening. And let's not even talk about the defense.

Zooming out, Harden has essentially quit on three straight teams, the last two of which he wanted to play for. His well-documented history of extracurriculars and devolving conditioning suggests that even if he re-engages with the Philadelphia 76ers mentally, the physical component may not be there.

The notion of paying Harden $270 million on a five-year extension is terrifying, and an opt-in with a four-year, $223 million extension has only slightly less disaster potential. But what are the pot-committed Sixers to do?

Is it possible their best-case scenario is hoping Harden picks up his $47.4 million player option for 2022-23 and treating it like a prove-it year? That brings the risk of losing him for nothing in 2023 into the mix—a scenario it's hard to imagine the team embracing after giving up so much to get him.

Unless the 76ers can convince Harden to opt out and sign a three-year deal worth something in the neighborhood of $90 million (with partial guarantees or incentives on the final year), they're almost assured of overpaying for the version of Harden they're going to get. And frankly, even that hypothetical contract might not return fair value.

Daryl Morey got his man, and now he's stuck with him—and the bill.