Steelers Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era, one without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, general manager Kevin Colbert or defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

There's going to be an adjustment period this year, though we can still expect the team to be relevant in the AFC playoff race.

You've probably heard it a ton this offseason, but the Steelers haven't experienced a losing season during the Mike Tomlin era.

There's a high standard in Pittsburgh, but if the Steelers are going to reach it, they're going to have to get early contributions from their 2022 rookie class. Last year's roster was good enough to reach the postseason, but it had its fair share of issues. Pittsburgh finished the year ranked 21st in scoring and 20th in points allowed.

Which of Pittsburgh's seven draft picks are poised to make an instant impact? That's what we're here to examine.

Below, we'll look at three picks with the proven production, upside and positional value needed to contribute early. We'll also dive into any relevant recent buzz from rookie camp.