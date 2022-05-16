Raiders Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

Raiders Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 SeasonMay 16, 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders are sure to get an instant impact out of the 2022 NFL draft. While they only made six total selections over the weekend, their first- and second-round picks were used to acquire wideout Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.
The 29-year-old, who played at Fresno State with Derek Carr, is one of the best receivers in the game and will quickly become the quarterback's new-but-familiar No. 1 target.
Last season, Adams racked up 1,553 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns while earning first-team All-Pro honors. If he can provide similar production in Las Vegas, the Raiders are going to consider their early picks assets well-spent.
Getting an instant impact out of the rookie class, though, will be a little trickier. Day 2 and Day 3 selections don't always see the field early, and Las Vegas already has a talented and deep roster. Still, the Raiders could be in line for some notable contributions from first-year players, even if they aren't all starters.
Below, we'll examine the three Raiders rookies most likely to contribute in 2022, based on factors such as proven production, team needs, positional value and roster depth.
Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis
With their first pick in the draft—in the third round, 90th overall—the Raiders selected interior lineman Dylan Parham. That's a little late to be finding a rookie starter, but Las Vegas may have done exactly that.
The 22-year-old was the eighth-ranked interior lineman on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board and started at right tackle and both guard positions for Memphis. He might have enough athleticism to eventually work as a center, though Las Vegas should be focused on his potential as a guard/tackle early.
"Parham's mobility, core strength and ability to sustain and control defenders once latched provide a strong foundation as a run-blocker," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He also has the competitive toughness to finish blocks consistently."
His blocking prowess gives the Raiders options with 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama tackle was moved to guard, where he struggled. He was responsible for 14 penalties and eight sacks allowed in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.
If Parham can step into either the right tackle spot or at guard, it will allow Las Vegas to play Leatherwood where he is most effective.
Tackle Brandon Parker and guard Jermaine Eluemunor should also be in the mix, but expect Parham to work his way into the rotation early.
Zamir White, Georgia
While Adams will provide a significant boost to the passing game, fourth-round pick Zamir White can help bolster the ground game.
Running back is perhaps the one position where middle-round picks are expected to contribute early, and White is a bruising ball-carrier.
As a hard-running complement to Josh Jacobs, the Georgia product will make an impact early.
The 5'11", 214-pounder has limited upside as a receiver—he only logged nine receptions last season—he's great at finding inside running lanes and grinding out yards. In 2021, he logged 779 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
Expect White to see early playing time as a short-yardage and change-of-pace back. He'll also provide insurance for backup Kenyan Drake, whose 2022 campaign was cut short by a broken ankle. White isn't the same dual-threat Drake can be, but he will help share the load and keep Jacobs fresh.
And if White performs well, Las Vegas might be inclined to give him a shot at claiming the starting job. The Raiders declined the fifth-year option on Jacobs' contract, and they could view the 22-year-old as a potential successor.
Neil Farrell Jr., LSU
Like White, former LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. was a fourth-round pick for the Raiders. Also like White, he could make an impact early as a rotational player.
At 6'4" and 330 pounds, the 23-year-old is a brick wall of a defender who swallows up ball-carriers at the point of attack. Last season alone, he tallied 45 tackles, 20 solo stops and 9.5 tackles for a loss. Those numbers suggest he isn't just a space-eater though, with his frame, he can certainly be that.
While he might not have the upside of a perennial All-Pro, he has the tools needed to contribute immediately and for a long time.
"Farrell is one of the better nose guards in the class," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He has the size, strength, discipline and experience to come in right away as a fairly reliable space-eater in the middle. Lack of explosive playmaking tools put a cap on Farrell's ceiling, but there should be a long-term starting role for a player with his kind of run defense chops up the middle."
Expect Farrell to work in early on running downs to help improve a defense that ranked 19th in rushing yards allowed last season.