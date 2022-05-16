Cowboys Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 SeasonMay 16, 2022
Cowboys Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys managed to turn around their offseason to a degree with a strong outing over the NFL draft weekend.
After losing the likes of Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Connor Williams during the early offseason, Dallas was able to address some major needs in the talent grab.
Several of the incoming rookies will be expected to contribute early, and they'll have to if Dallas is going to maximize its playoff window in 2022.
The Cowboys made nine total selections over draft weekend. Below, we'll examine the three first-year players most likely to not only contribute right away but also make an instant impact. Factors such as positional value, proven production, team needs and roster depth were considered.
We'll also dive into any relevant recent buzz from this past weekend's rookie camp.
Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
This one shouldn't be a surprise. First-round selections are usually expected to be immediate starters. And No. 24 overall pick Tyler Smith is no exception.
The Tulsa product could wind up playing tackle or guard at the next level, and Dallas happens to have needs at both positions.
The Cowboys lost Williams to the Miami Dolphins in free agency and watched right tackle La'el Collins sign with the Cincinnati Bengals.
According to David Helman of the Cowboys' official website, Smith spent a lot of time at guard during rookie workouts.
"Smith might have position flex, but the coaching staff made sure he got most of his work at left guard, he wrote. "It wasn't always perfect, but I came away really impressed by his athleticism. I knew he was a big dude, but he moves really well for a guy his size."
The Cowboys appear intent on using the 21-year-old to plug the hole left by Williams. If that doesn't work, he'll likely slide into the right tackle spot vacated by Collins.
One way or another, though, Smith is going to see the field as a rookie, early and often.
Sam Williams, LB, Ole Miss
Second-round pick (56th overall) Sam Williams is a bit raw as a pass-rushing product, but he has the sort of hard-to-find athleticism needed to provide a boost in the wake of Gregory's departure.
"Williams' explosive potential is worth getting excited about. He has plenty of juice in his legs and offers more fluidity than you might expect at a glance," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
While the 23-year-old lacks a refined pass-rushing toolbox, he was quite productive at Mississippi. Last season, he logged 12.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. With a little polish, he could well produce similar numbers as a pro.
According to Rob Phillips of the team's official website, Williams showcased a skill set during minicamp reminiscent of 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year and now teammate Micah Parsons.
"Not making a direct comparison here, but the first thing you notice about Sam Williams is sort of the same thing that stood out about Micah Parsons when he started rushing the passer last season," Phillips wrote. "Williams is extremely quick off the snap. ...It's clear why the Cowboys are excited about his potential."
The Cowboys might not have back-to-back Defensive Rookies of the Year on their hands, but Williams' presence will be felt in the pass rush.
Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
The Cowboys face the challenge of replacing both Cooper and Wilson in the passing game. While they did add veteran James Washington in free agency, part of the responsibility will land on third-round pick (88th overall) Jalen Tolbert.
The South Alabama product might not directly replace either Cooper or Wilson, but he's talented and versatile enough to do a bit of what each of them did well. He a bit unpolished as a route-runner, but he's long (6'1"), quick and can do damage as a deep threat or on underneath routes.
"He doesn't make many defenders miss in a phone booth, but he does have the burst to split defenders after making the catch on screens and shorter throws," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "His ball skills will be useful in the red zone and on contested catches where he can utilize his length and body control."
Expect the 23-year-old, who logged 1,474 receiving yards last season. to add another explosive element to the Cowboys' passing attack.
Tolbert may lack consistency early, but the big plays should come often enough for him to be a factor as a rookie.