Cowboys Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys managed to turn around their offseason to a degree with a strong outing over the NFL draft weekend.

After losing the likes of Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Connor Williams during the early offseason, Dallas was able to address some major needs in the talent grab.

Several of the incoming rookies will be expected to contribute early, and they'll have to if Dallas is going to maximize its playoff window in 2022.

The Cowboys made nine total selections over draft weekend. Below, we'll examine the three first-year players most likely to not only contribute right away but also make an instant impact. Factors such as positional value, proven production, team needs and roster depth were considered.

We'll also dive into any relevant recent buzz from this past weekend's rookie camp.