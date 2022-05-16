Eagles Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

Eagles Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 SeasonMay 16, 2022
In recent years, the Philadelphia Eagles have had rookies step onto the field and make an immediate impact. Look no further than two of their top offensive players: quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Hurts, a second-round pick in 2020, began his first season as the backup QB. But by the end of that year, he had taken over the starting job. Then, Smith, a first-round pick last year, became the signal-caller's top offensive playmaker in 2021 and had 916 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.
During the 2022 NFL draft, Philadelphia selected only five players, but it's possible several of them could contribute to the team right away.
Here's a look at the members of the Eagles' 2022 rookie class who are most likely to make an instant impact.
Jordan Davis, DT
It's quite possible Jordan Davis isn't going to open the 2022 season as a starter for the Eagles. They already have Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior of their defensive line, so the newcomer may have to battle for playing time through training camp, the preseason and into the regular season.
But the 22-year-old is an incredibly talented player who can be a dominant force for a defense. That's why Philadelphia selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the draft, even trading up to do so. It's hard to imagine he won't get time on the field in 2022.
And if that's the case, the former Georgia defensive tackle should make an impact. And one of his new teammates is already thrilled to be lining up alongside him.
"Man, I'm excited for big boy because he's going to be taking two or three people with him hopefully, and taking a lot off us," Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said, per ESPN's Tim McManus.
Don't be surprised if Davis' playing time steadily increases to the point where he's a starter before the season is over. He's likely to convince Philadelphia to keep him on the field more and more as the NFL campaign progresses.
Nakobe Dean, LB
A lot of teams may end up regretting they passed over Nakobe Dean early in the 2022 NFL draft. There had been some rumors that he wasn't completely healthy, but he participated in the Eagles' rookie minicamp earlier this month.
Not only did the 21-year-old participate, but he has also already made an impression on the Philadelphia staff.
Head coach Nick Sirianni praised Dean, saying that he was "where he is supposed to be when he is supposed to be there," per Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP.
It may not take long for the former Georgia linebacker to have a sizable role in the center of the Eagles' defense. The team needed better depth behind T.J. Edwards and free-agent signing Kyzir White, and Dean will immediately provide that. And it will be valuable for Philadelphia to be able to rotate these players.
Like Davis, he was one of the leaders of a Georgia defense that was the best in college football during the 2021 season. They faced tough competition in the SEC and the College Football Playoff, and now they're poised for success in the NFL.
Dean has what it takes to make an early impact, assuming he stays healthy.
Grant Calcaterra, TE
Although Dallas Goedert is the clear No. 1 tight end on the Eagles' depth chart, it's unclear what the order will be behind him. Jack Stoll is the top returning backup from last season, but he had only four catches for 22 yards in 16 games in 2021.
Grant Calcaterra may not have been drafted until the sixth round, but he has the potential to carve out a role in Philadelphia's offense in his rookie season. He isn't going to supplant Goedert as the starting tight end, but there could be plenty of pass-catching opportunities for the second-string player at the position.
After playing three seasons at Oklahoma, the 23-year-old transferred to SMU, where he had the best year of his college career in 2021. In 11 games, he recorded 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns.
Even if the Los Angeles native doesn't immediately put up huge numbers in the NFL, he could be a valuable secondary target for Hurts in the Eagles' passing game.
Expect Calcaterra to provide some value, especially considering how late he was taken in the draft.