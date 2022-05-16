Eagles Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

0 of 3

Christopher Szagola/Associated Press

In recent years, the Philadelphia Eagles have had rookies step onto the field and make an immediate impact. Look no further than two of their top offensive players: quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Hurts, a second-round pick in 2020, began his first season as the backup QB. But by the end of that year, he had taken over the starting job. Then, Smith, a first-round pick last year, became the signal-caller's top offensive playmaker in 2021 and had 916 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

During the 2022 NFL draft, Philadelphia selected only five players, but it's possible several of them could contribute to the team right away.

Here's a look at the members of the Eagles' 2022 rookie class who are most likely to make an instant impact.