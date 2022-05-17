Predicting NFL's 2022 Surprise Impact Rookies

0 of 8

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft class has yet to play a single snap, but we already know the players who are expected to be stars. High draft picks like Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux are expected to stand out after stellar college careers.

Hitting on players like that is great, but the real gems come when a team can find production after the first two rounds. While first- and second-round picks are expected to make contributions right away, the odds of a rookie contributing in a meaningful way start to decline once the third round starts.

Yet, there are those who inevitably have great rookie campaigns anyway. Amon-Ra St. Brown was a great 2021 example, as he led the Detroit Lions in receiving despite being a fourth-round selection.

Here we'll take a look at players taken in the third round or later who could make an impact based on their ability as well as the situation they got drafted into.