What Will Be WWE's Picks for Hell in a Cell Matches at 2022 PPV?

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has traditionally used its annual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view as a place to settle scores and blow off long-running rivalries. Based on what we've seen recently on Raw and SmackDown, this year's installment should be no exception.

As entertaining as WrestleMania Backlash was from an in-ring standpoint, the show was primarily designed to further feuds, not culminate them. That should be what Hell in a Cell is reserved for, specifically when it comes to the matches contested inside the demonic structure.

On average, two Hell in a Cell matches have been held at the event since its inception in 2009. Realistically speaking, only one is necessary, but it is understandable that one would be given to Raw and the other to SmackDown.

Women's Hell in a Cell matches have also become a staple over the years and that should continue to be the case going forward so long as the stipulation is needed. The lack of Roman Reigns on the card for the upcoming installment will be noticeable, but there will be plenty of other marquee bouts to make up for his absence.

These are the best possible picks for bouts WWE could consider putting inside Hell in a Cell come June 5.